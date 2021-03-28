EDITORIAL: Orangeburg County due for cleanup

After the litter has been bagged, volunteers will leave the bags of trash on a designated road for litter control to pick up. Litter control is delivering these items to cut down on the traffic in the county’s administrative building due to the pandemic.

Why anyone with an ounce of public consciousness would discard trash along roadsides and anywhere else outside designated locations is a mystery to the many who not only don’t litter but spend time cleaning up the litter. Littering reflects an attitude of uncaring that is certain to show up in other aspects of litterers’ lives with regard to respect for anything and everything, including human life itself.

Thankfully, there are those willing to step up and work to get rid of the litter spread by those who seemingly know no better or don’t care.

“To make our county more inviting to tourists and potential businesses, all of us must get involved to combat litter in our county. We cannot sit back and let a few concerned citizens clean up the trash. We live, work, play, learn and worship here. This is home! Let us team up and clean up Orangeburg County,” Cooper-Smith says in urging participation in the April effort.

Littering is no laughing matter. It trashes everybody living in the county.

