EDITORIAL: Orangeburg County due for cleanup

Spring cleaning: The time has come and Orangeburg County is in need.
Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith has been a leader in anti-litter efforts. She wrote in February:
“As I continue to travel the roads and highways of our county, I see miles and miles of trash that has either been tossed out, put out or blown out of an uncovered truck.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, there are folks who think masks and plastic gloves should be thrown on the ground after use instead of being placed in a garbage container. Also, fast-food litter has increased astronomically since the pandemic crisis.”
Cooper-Smith in now asking people to help clean things up.
Orangeburg County Litter Control, Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, PalmettoPride, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are sponsoring a month-long countywide litter cleanup. April will be the month for citizens to team up and clean up Orangeburg County.
Community groups, church groups, social groups, businesses and industries are asked to lend a hand in the countywide cleanup. And Cooper-Smith says it would really be advantageous if business owners would display slogans relevant to anti-littering on their marquees.
Volunteers are asked to contact Marie Canty at 803-533-6162, Lisa Ridgen at 803-534-2409, extension 8903, or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409, extension 8918 to register for the countywide cleanup. Grabbers, safety vests and trash bags will be delivered anywhere in the county to volunteers. Volunteers will be assigned a road in their areas.
After the litter has been bagged, volunteers will leave the bags of trash on a designated road for litter control to pick up. Litter control is delivering these items to cut down on the traffic in the county’s administrative building due to the pandemic.
Why anyone with an ounce of public consciousness would discard trash along roadsides and anywhere else outside designated locations is a mystery to the many who not only don’t litter but spend time cleaning up the litter. Littering reflects an attitude of uncaring that is certain to show up in other aspects of litterers’ lives with regard to respect for anything and everything, including human life itself.
Thankfully, there are those willing to step up and work to get rid of the litter spread by those who seemingly know no better or don’t care.
“To make our county more inviting to tourists and potential businesses, all of us must get involved to combat litter in our county. We cannot sit back and let a few concerned citizens clean up the trash. We live, work, play, learn and worship here. This is home! Let us team up and clean up Orangeburg County,” Cooper-Smith says in urging participation in the April effort.
Littering is no laughing matter. It trashes everybody living in the county.