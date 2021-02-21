EDITORIAL: Orangeburg city voting needs change

More than 25 years ago in 1995, Orangeburg City Council was asked by election officials and the S.C. Municipal Association to go along with a uniform municipal election date -- November in odd years from major elections.
The idea was to improve election oversight, simplify the process and improve voter turnout.
Pronouncing independence and saying the city is no "clone," the council joined Santee, which has since made the change to November, as municipalities in Orangeburg County not going along with the uniform date. Orangeburg continues to hold elections in September and will do so again in 2021 after council rejected a new request to move the date to the first Tuesday in November.
In ’95, the late City Councilman Everette Salley said: "In Orangeburg, we're special. The people who come to vote now come because they're interested in the City of Orangeburg.''
It's not an uncommon contention. Previously, local elected and education officials argued that holding trustee elections in the spring meant those voting would do so because of interest, not because they showed up at the polls for another election and cast a ballot in races about which they knew little or nothing.
The problem: No one seems to come out for such elections unless there is the rare instance of a hotly contested race. The 2019 municipal election in Orangeburg saw a 6.58% overall turnout.
Before deducing the turnout means people in the city do not care about their government, consider the words of Orangeburg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aurora Smalls in a letter to council urging the date change be made in 2021:
“When debating the issue, the Orangeburg County Elections Commission has found that a change in the election date from September 14, 2021 to November 2, 2021, would allow for greater awareness regarding the elections, result in higher voter participation, save on costs, and allow for more quality service for voters.”
As we see it, many Orangeburg residents otherwise interested in their city leadership would turn out in the midst of elections for a number of local positions. In September, too many are not aware of the election.
This year, voters in other local towns will be at the polls on Nov. 2. If not in 2021 then in time for voting in 2023, it's time for a change, one that moves Orangeburg's municipal election to the uniform date.