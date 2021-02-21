EDITORIAL: Orangeburg city voting needs change

More than 25 years ago in 1995, Orangeburg City Council was asked by election officials and the S.C. Municipal Association to go along with a uniform municipal election date -- November in odd years from major elections.

The idea was to improve election oversight, simplify the process and improve voter turnout.

Pronouncing independence and saying the city is no "clone," the council joined Santee, which has since made the change to November, as municipalities in Orangeburg County not going along with the uniform date. Orangeburg continues to hold elections in September and will do so again in 2021 after council rejected a new request to move the date to the first Tuesday in November.

In ’95, the late City Councilman Everette Salley said: "In Orangeburg, we're special. The people who come to vote now come because they're interested in the City of Orangeburg.''

It's not an uncommon contention. Previously, local elected and education officials argued that holding trustee elections in the spring meant those voting would do so because of interest, not because they showed up at the polls for another election and cast a ballot in races about which they knew little or nothing.