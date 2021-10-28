EDITORIAL: Orangeburg celebrates police service

Speaking at the funeral for retired Capt. David Ott, who also served 35 years with DPS, Adams said, “I learned lessons from him that I in turn teach to younger generations."

Adams began on the Orangeburg force as a 21-year-old serving on then-Lt. Ott’s shift. Adams said Ott taught lessons by example.

He was fair. He was generous, Ott would encounter children as he responded to calls, many times reaching into his own pocket to provide money to those with nothing to eat, Adams said.

“He was a genuine, caring community policeman.”

And Adams cited Ott as a particularly strong model in these times of debate about police use of force. He taught that police power was to be used sparingly, Adams said.

“He was just a guy who was not really caught up in the use of power. He was a guy who believed in the inoffensive use of power. He would try to settle a situation without trying to use his authority.”

The lessons taught by Ott, according to Adams, “are lessons incorporated into our organizational values.”

"Everything we do, we feel like is based on efforts of men and women over the years.”