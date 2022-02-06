EDITORIAL: Orangeburg approach right on memorial

On the same day this past week that The Times and Democrat was reporting a renewed legislative effort to relocate the Confederate memorial statue from downtown Orangeburg, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported the removal of “segregationist symbols at an unprecedented rate.”

The center’s chief of staff, Lecia Brooks, said via a Reuters report that removal of 73 statues, signs and school names in 2021 goes beyond the math. Demand for the destruction of symbols such as those honoring Confederate commander Robert E. Lee shows an awakening to the harm inflicted on the American public by honoring racist figures, racial equality advocates say.

"We've seen tremendous movement with respect to the removal of monuments and memorials dedicated to Robert E. Lee," Brooks said. "What this tells us is that the public has become educated about these so-called Confederate leaders and are demanding they be removed from public space."

In Orangeburg, the monument does not memorialize a particular Confederate leader. It recognizes the service of Confederate soldiers. The approach here to relocating the statue has not had the focus on tearing down or destroying the monument, but rather relocating it to a site outside of the city square.

In the South, there has long been division over Confederate symbols, from the rebel flag to the statues. Some contend the symbols are about recognizing history. Others argue the symbols wrongly honor those who rebelled against the U.S. in a war to preserve slavery.

Back in 2000, the S.C. legislature passed a law, the Heritage Act, that prevents removal of Confederate memorials without approval of the legislature. In 2021, the state Supreme Court upheld the law but struck down its provision requiring a two-thirds vote of approval of both houses to take down or move a monument.

Orangeburg City Council, which has voted for removal of the Confederate statue from Memorial Plaza downtown, is on record as saying the action will not happen until lawmakers approve. Orangeburg County Sens. Brad Hutto and Vernon Stephens have a bill that would move the statue; it has cleared the Senate. But its chances of approval in the S.C. House are at best uncertain.

Approval could come if the Orangeburg lawmakers from both houses can establish that groups supporting preservation of Confederate heritage do not oppose relocating the statue to the Pioneer Graveyard, also known as the Old Pioneer Cemetery, a burial site for Confederate soldiers located at the Old Dixie Club Library, also known as Dixie Hall.

But that approval, too, seems unlikely, with the United Daughters of the Confederacy and others stating they continue to oppose moving the statue from Memorial Plaza.

The bill states that the proposed new location is, “a historic landmark and resting place for Confederate soldiers (and that) under the exigencies of this particular case, the General Assembly has a logical basis and sound reason for enacting this legislation.”

Whether the legislation passes now or later, or whether a court case results in the city being cleared to move the monument, Orangeburg is handling this matter the right way, without bitter debate and threats of monument destruction, and with respect for the statue’s place in history.

