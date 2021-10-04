EDITORIAL: Orangeburg again on map for rabies cases

“Keeping your pets current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC's Rabies Program team leader. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and pets from this fatal disease. Rabies is spread when saliva or neural tissue contacts open wounds or areas such as eyes, nose, or mouth of a person or pet.”

DHEC encourages all pet and livestock owners to make sure their animals are up to date on rabies shots. To help, DHEC’s rabies website highlights low-cost rabies vaccine options around the state. Visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” McCollister said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."

In addition, never release a bat that had potential contact with a person, pet, or livestock. These bats should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands.