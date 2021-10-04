EDITORIAL: Orangeburg again on map for rabies cases

World Rabies Day, a global campaign to help prevent the spread of rabies, was observed Sept. 28 with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control using the date to remind pet owners of the importance of having their pets vaccinated against the fatal disease.
DHEC reports 73 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year, and the most common animals infected with rabies in the state are raccoons, bats, skunks and cats and dogs.
Orangeburg County has three of the reported cases: a bat found in Orangeburg, a rabid raccoon in Orangeburg and another rabid raccoon in Norway.
Rabies is a dangerous disease and potential exposure to it demands immediate medical attention. In 2011, South Carolina experienced its first human death from rabies in 53 years due to an unreported exposure to a rabid bat.
Because rabies is most often carried by wild animals, the risk of encountering a rabid animal in a rural county such as Orangeburg is higher than in many places in the state.
In the late 1970s, the county had the highest rabies rate in the Southeast but has seen a decline since in the number of people treated and the number of suspected rabid animals reported.
Vaccination of pets against the disease and avoiding exposure to wild animals are the best ways for humans to protect themselves.
“Keeping your pets current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC's Rabies Program team leader. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and pets from this fatal disease. Rabies is spread when saliva or neural tissue contacts open wounds or areas such as eyes, nose, or mouth of a person or pet.”
DHEC encourages all pet and livestock owners to make sure their animals are up to date on rabies shots. To help, DHEC’s rabies website highlights low-cost rabies vaccine options around the state. Visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.
“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” McCollister said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
In addition, never release a bat that had potential contact with a person, pet, or livestock. These bats should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands.
If you have reason to believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with an animal that has rabies or potentially has rabies, call your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office during normal business hours. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention. To report a bite or exposure on holidays and/or times outside of normal business hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).