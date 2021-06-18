EDITORIAL: Opportunity for training is win-win

McMaster this past week put forward a new plan to address training that also stands ultimately to make more people employable and off of state jobless benefits. The new workforce training initiative is a collaboration between the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the S.C. Technical College System.

Unemployed South Carolina claimants will have the option of exploring short-term retraining programs offered at their local technical college in lieu of conducting a weekly job search. Upon enrolling in and attending a short-term training program, the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search requirement and receive benefits.

“Through the power of our technical colleges we have an opportunity to jump ahead 10 years through education,” McMaster said. “We have the culture and people who are ready to take the next step forward and we just need to get them trained and ready for work.”

The cost of the workforce training program is free to the student because of McMaster’s January allocation of $8 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the state’s technical colleges, which will provide scholarships to cover the cost of retraining 3,100 South Carolinians.