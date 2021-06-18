EDITORIAL: Opportunity for training is win-win

The National Federation of Independent Business every month takes a measure of business optimism. After reaching all-times highs before the pandemic, optimism plunged during 2020 before steadily increasing each month in 2021 -- until May.
The inability to find workers caused the Small Business Optimism Index to fall 0.2 points to 99.6, with a record-high 48% of owners reporting unfilled job openings.
“The labor shortage is holding back growth for small businesses across the country,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said. “If small business owners could hire more workers to take care of customers, sales would be higher and getting closer to pre-COVID levels. In addition, inflation on Main Street is rampant, and small business owners are uncertain about future business conditions.”
NFIB South Carolina Director Ben Homeyer said the lack of workers is making it difficult for small businesses to fully recover from the downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our members say there are more job openings right now than there are people applying. We believe Gov. (Henry) McMaster's decision to end participation in the federal unemployment supplement effective June 30 and lift South Carolina's state of emergency will encourage more people to re-enter the workforce.”
McMaster's decision to end the extra federal weekly benefits of $300 is not without controversy. Though he cites the availability of 82,000 jobs in the state, there are factors beyond additional aid that are keeping some people out of work and in need of assistance. One long-standing issue has been lack of training for many of today's jobs.
McMaster this past week put forward a new plan to address training that also stands ultimately to make more people employable and off of state jobless benefits. The new workforce training initiative is a collaboration between the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the S.C. Technical College System.
Unemployed South Carolina claimants will have the option of exploring short-term retraining programs offered at their local technical college in lieu of conducting a weekly job search. Upon enrolling in and attending a short-term training program, the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search requirement and receive benefits.
“Through the power of our technical colleges we have an opportunity to jump ahead 10 years through education,” McMaster said. “We have the culture and people who are ready to take the next step forward and we just need to get them trained and ready for work.”
The cost of the workforce training program is free to the student because of McMaster’s January allocation of $8 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the state’s technical colleges, which will provide scholarships to cover the cost of retraining 3,100 South Carolinians.
"As the federal unemployment programs come to an end on June 26, 2021, we want to ensure that claimants have access to all options involving training and employment opportunities. If someone is ready to make a career change, exploring the state technical college programs should be your first step. This free training could lead to a certification or credential, which provides you access into new or higher paying jobs," S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. "And, our agency is making this training more accessible to people who will remain on South Carolina unemployment insurance by relieving those claimants of the weekly work search requirement if they participate in the training."
The new retraining initiative provides eligible South Carolinians with another avenue to receive state benefits while setting them up to participate in the state’s economy. No matter your position on McMaster ending federal COVID benefits, he and his team are due credit for implementing this partnership.