EDITORIAL: October is time to be ‘even Steven’

He wrote about different character traits. Here’s what he had to say about fairness:

“Rotary Clubs have a four-way test. One of them is, "Is it fair to all?" As reputable businessmen, they know you can't stay in business long if you have the reputation of being unfair, of ‘taking advantage’ of your customers.

“That's the way life is. As a small child you have to learn that you can't get along with other children unless you play fair. Let them have their turn; you share equally in the praise for winning or responsibility for losing.

“Sometimes life is not fair, which means people — men, women and children — have to bend every effort to make things come out fair in the end.

“When people learn that you're a fair person, they will trust you, support you, like you.

“Fairness means that things are out in the open, equitable, just, equal, honest, impartial, unprejudiced; that with you they get a ‘fair deal’ a ‘fair shake,’ that you're a good sport, unbiased, that you are a ‘straight shooter,’ that you ‘lean over backwards’ to be honest, just and balanced. Think about it, are you always sure to do ‘what's right’? Do you act ‘without fear or favor?’