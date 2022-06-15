EDITORIAL: Obtaining your REAL ID is priority now

South Carolinians must have a REAL ID in less than one year or they will be turned away from boarding a domestic, commercial flight, entering a secure federal building, or visiting a military installation unless they have another form of federally approved identification.

Beginning May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally approved identification, such as a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board a flight within the United States or access certain federal facilities. Other federally approved forms of identification include a valid passport or military identification card. You must still have a valid U.S. Passport or Passport Card to travel internationally.

“We’ve been talking about REAL ID implementation for a number of years now and we have no reason to believe there will be a further delay in the REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

The REAL ID requirement grew out of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as part of the Real ID Act of 2005, which enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.”

The act established new requirements for state drivers' licenses and ID cards that would be accepted by the federal government for "official purposes."

South Carolina and other states fought the Real ID mandate for years. But in spring 2017, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that South Carolina comply with the law and begin issuing REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the federal standard.

In March 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But with agencies such as the SCDMV having limited and/or altered operations for a large time during 2020 and 2021, DHS extended the REAL ID full-enforcement date to May 3, 2023.

“Come in now and make the switch to a REAL ID credential,” Shwedo said. “The longer people wait, the more demand it puts on our branch offices, and the longer wait times will be. Customers can spend significantly less time at the DMV to get a REAL ID if they first see if they’re eligible to do it online. If you are eligible, it saves you a trip to a DMV office. If you’re not eligible for upgrading online, we highly recommend coming in this summer to get a REAL ID.”

The SCDMV has issued more than 2 million REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards. The agency issues an average of more than 43,000 REAL ID-compliant cards per month.

To obtain a REAL ID at any SCDMV office at a cost of $25, a person needs to provide:

A government-issued birth certificate or U.S. passport.

Proof of Social Security number.

Two proofs of current S.C. address.

Records of any name changes.

Yes, you’ve still got 11 months to get your REAL ID, but putting REAL ID on your to-do list now will save time and ultimately aggravation in the future – for you and SCDMV.

