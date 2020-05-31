EDITORIAL: Objectivity: Where have you gone?

Journalists involved with covering local news at The Times and Democrat and hundreds of other newspapers increasingly want to avoid being tagged as members of “the media.”
These editors and reporters remain committed to reporting news – from politics and the coronavirus to local government and law enforcement – and doing so in as unbiased a way as possible. News is news. Opinion is opinion.
It’s important that we reinforce the commitment to objectivity because in today’s environment, national media have forsaken the commitment to it. And that leads audiences familiar with the way news once was reported shaking their heads — and is particularly damaging to younger people having never known there once was a different way in which news was reported nationally.
Network “news” shows tell you they are reporting “breaking news” while offering little but commentary. Even anchors are allowed to offer comment on news reports from the field. The spin in reporting has no place in good journalism.
Even veterans of the national media know there is a problem. Writing for The Wall Street Journal, Van Gordon Sauter, president of CBS News from 1982 to 1983 and again in 1986, states:
“The highly influential daily newspapers in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and Boston are now decidedly liberal. On the home screen, the three broadcast network divisions still have their liberal tilt. Two of the three leading cable news sources are unrelentingly liberal in their fear and loathing of President Trump.
“To many journalists, objectivity, balance and fairness — once the gold standard of reporting — are not mandatory in a divided political era and in a country they believe to be severely flawed. That assumption folds neatly into their assessment of the president. To the journalists, including more than a few Republicans, he is a blatant vulgarian, an incessant prevaricator, and a dangerous leader who should be ousted next January, if not sooner. Much of journalism has become the clarion voice of the ‘resistance,’ dedicated to ousting the president, even though he was legally elected and, according to the polls, enjoys the support of about 44% of likely 2020 voters.
“This poses significant problems not only for Trump but for the media’s own standing. If Trump prevails in November, what’s the next act, if any, for journalists and the resistance? They will likely find Trump more dangerous and offensive in a second term than in the first.
“More important, how will a large segment of the public ever put stock in journalism it considers hostile to the country’s best interests? Unfortunately, dominant media organizations have bonded with another large segment of the public — one that embraces its new approach. Pulling back from anti-Trump activism could prove commercially harmful.
“On the other hand, how would the media respond to a Joe Biden victory (beyond exhilaration)? Will Biden be subjected to the rigor and skepticism imposed on Trump? Will he get a pass because he is a liberal and ‘not Trump’? The media’s protective coverage of the sexual-assault allegation against Biden is perhaps a clear and concerning preview to how his presidency would be covered.”
Would that those in media leadership today could admit the problem and commit to fixing it. A healthy dose of objective reporting on the national level could go a long way toward curbing some of the divisiveness that plagues our nation today.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.