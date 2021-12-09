EDITORIAL: Obesity problem growing worse during pandemic

Much of the concern about the state of health today is focused on the threat of the coronavirus. But there are other issues that have been magnified by COVID-19 realities.

A key one is obesity, with the pandemic being blamed for an increasing problem. And obesity can put people at risk for more severe illness after coronavirus infection, not the least of which is diabetes.

With obesity costing the health care system an estimated $147 billion each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2021's Most Overweight & Obese States in America.

To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 metrics. They range from share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

South Carolina ranks as the night most obese and overweight state. (1=fattest; 25=average):

• 10th – percent of obese adults

• 8th – percent of obese children

• 9th – percent of physically inactive adults

• 12th – percent of adults with high cholesterol

• 16th – percent of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables per day

• 6th – percent of adults with Type 2 diabetes

• 9th – percent of adults with hypertension

• 22nd – obesity-related death rate

Earlier, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released a study in September about obesity trends during the pandemic.

It found:

• An estimated 22% of children and teens were obese last August, up from 19% a year earlier.

• Before the pandemic, children who were a healthy weight were gaining an average of 3.4 pounds a year. That rose to 5.4 pounds during the pandemic.

• For kids who were moderately obese, expected weight gain rose from 6.5 pounds a year before the pandemic to 12 pounds after the pandemic began.

• For severely obese kids, expected annual weight gain went from 8.8 pounds to 14.6 pounds.

The rate of obesity increased most dramatically in kids ages 6 to 11, who are more dependent on their parents and may have been more affected when schools suspended in-person classes, the researchers said.

The information came as four more states were added to the list of those in which at least 35% of residents are obese. Delaware, Iowa, Ohio and Texas joined the list that had totaled 12, including South Carolina.

The numbers show the obesity problem is not limited to young people – and the threat posed is compounded by the coronavirus.

Reuters reports that a study has found that a majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight.

The report, which described a “dramatic” correlation between countries’ COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.

The study analyzed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization’s Global Health Observatory data on obesity.

Obesity is not a problem that can be solved overnight, despite the immediate threat posed by COVID-19. It will take time – and a commitment.

What that commitment must look like is stated by the CDC: “To change the current course of obesity will take a sustained, comprehensive effort from all parts of society. We will need to acknowledge existing health disparities and health inequities and address the social determinants of health such as poverty and lack of health care access if we are to ensure health equity.”

