EDITORIAL: Obesity even more a threat amid COVID

Much of the concern about the state of health of children today is focused on the threat of the coronavirus and other diseases, and mental health in the face of altered school and social settings. But there are other issues that have been magnified by COVID-19 realities.

A key one is obesity, for which the pandemic is blamed for an "alarming" increase among U.S. children and teenagers.

The results signal a "profound increase in weight gain for kids" and are "substantial and alarming," said one of the study's authors, Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's also a sign of a vicious cycle. The pandemic appears to be worsening the nation's longstanding obesity epidemic, and obesity can put people at risk for more severe illness after coronavirus infection.

The CDC on Thursday released the study, which is the largest yet to look at obesity trends during the pandemic.

It found:

• An estimated 22% of children and teens were obese last August, up from 19% a year earlier.

• Before the pandemic, children who were a healthy weight were gaining an average of 3.4 pounds a year. That rose to 5.4 pounds during the pandemic.