EDITORIAL: Obesity even more a threat amid COVID

Much of the concern about the state of health of children today is focused on the threat of the coronavirus and other diseases, and mental health in the face of altered school and social settings. But there are other issues that have been magnified by COVID-19 realities.
A key one is obesity, for which the pandemic is blamed for an "alarming" increase among U.S. children and teenagers.
The results signal a "profound increase in weight gain for kids" and are "substantial and alarming," said one of the study's authors, Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It's also a sign of a vicious cycle. The pandemic appears to be worsening the nation's longstanding obesity epidemic, and obesity can put people at risk for more severe illness after coronavirus infection.
The CDC on Thursday released the study, which is the largest yet to look at obesity trends during the pandemic.
It found:
• An estimated 22% of children and teens were obese last August, up from 19% a year earlier.
• Before the pandemic, children who were a healthy weight were gaining an average of 3.4 pounds a year. That rose to 5.4 pounds during the pandemic.
• For kids who were moderately obese, expected weight gain rose from 6.5 pounds a year before the pandemic to 12 pounds after the pandemic began.
• For severely obese kids, expected annual weight gain went from 8.8 pounds to 14.6 pounds.
The rate of obesity increased most dramatically in kids ages 6 to 11, who are more dependent on their parents and may have been more affected when schools suspended in-person classes, the researchers said.
The new information comes as four more states have been added to the list of those in which at least 35% of residents are obese. Delaware, Iowa, Ohio and Texas joined the list that had totaled 12, including South Carolina.
The numbers show the obesity problem is not limited to young people – and the threat posed is compounded by the coronavirus.
Reuters reports that a new study has found that a majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight.
The report, which described a “dramatic” correlation between countries’ COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.
The study analyzed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization’s Global Health Observatory data on obesity.
Obesity is not a problem that can be solved overnight, despite the immediate threat posed by COVID-19. It will take time – and a commitment.
What that commitment must look like is stated by the CDC: “To change the current course of obesity will take a sustained, comprehensive effort from all parts of society. We will need to acknowledge existing health disparities and health inequities and address the social determinants of health such as poverty and lack of health care access if we are to ensure health equity.”