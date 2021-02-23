EDITORIAL: Nursing homes due focus now, after COVID

As the anniversary of COVID-19 in the United States approaches, the controversy surrounding New York’s governor and the deaths of nursing home patients in the early months of the pandemic is making headlines. But the plight of people in nursing homes is an issue in states other than New York, including South Carolina.
The latest release of AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows the crisis in these facilities continues as deaths and new infections rise in South Carolina. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 17, deaths among residents doubled to 1.19 per 100 residents since November. Additionally, the rate of coronavirus cases per 100 residents increased from 3.8 to 8.7 among residents and 3.3 to 9.5 among staff over the same period.
The national averages for these measures rose almost as significantly during the same period and South Carolina remains among the lowest rates in the nation, according to AARP, which also stresses that it’s important to note the numbers do not reflect positive changes that may occur from the vaccination of nursing home residents and staff in South Carolina.
The dashboard found staffing and PPE shortages remain a significant problem. Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) have declined over the same period, from 16.5% of nursing homes without a one-week supply in November to 11.5% in January.
Any nursing home without a one-week supply of PPE is concerning, AARP states. Meanwhile, staffing shortages have improved significantly, but remain a concern, with 20.1% of facilities reporting a shortage in the most recent dashboard.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, across South Carolina, more than 1,400 residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died, and nearly 8,500 people are known to have been infected with coronavirus in these facilities.
AARP South Carolina praises Gov. Henry McMaster for his steps to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19, ensuring they were among the first in the state to receive vaccines while also taking several key steps last year to protect vulnerable residents and ensure visitation.
But AARP says more can be done by South Carolina leaders as nursing home deaths are again on the rise:
• Establishing minimum nursing staffing standards.
• Providing supplemental staff wages and benefits during this emergency.
• Ensuring that increases in nursing homes' reimbursement rates are spent on staff pay and to improve protections for residents.
• Improving minimum wages for staff in residential and home care settings.
• Establishing a state task force on nursing home quality and safety.
For the health and well-being of an increasing number of people in a state with a growing aging population, elected officials should look closely at what can be done now and beyond the pandemic.
Teresa Arnold, AARP South Carolina state director, is on target: “Although we are doing comparatively well in relation to other states, we cannot lower our guard."