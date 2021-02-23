EDITORIAL: Nursing homes due focus now, after COVID

As the anniversary of COVID-19 in the United States approaches, the controversy surrounding New York’s governor and the deaths of nursing home patients in the early months of the pandemic is making headlines. But the plight of people in nursing homes is an issue in states other than New York, including South Carolina.

The latest release of AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows the crisis in these facilities continues as deaths and new infections rise in South Carolina. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 17, deaths among residents doubled to 1.19 per 100 residents since November. Additionally, the rate of coronavirus cases per 100 residents increased from 3.8 to 8.7 among residents and 3.3 to 9.5 among staff over the same period.

The national averages for these measures rose almost as significantly during the same period and South Carolina remains among the lowest rates in the nation, according to AARP, which also stresses that it’s important to note the numbers do not reflect positive changes that may occur from the vaccination of nursing home residents and staff in South Carolina.

The dashboard found staffing and PPE shortages remain a significant problem. Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) have declined over the same period, from 16.5% of nursing homes without a one-week supply in November to 11.5% in January.