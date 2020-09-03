EDITORIAL: Nursing home residents need family visitors

Quarantining nursing homes in South Carolina was a sensible move in the early days of the coronavirus emergency. But the quarantine failed to keep the virus out of the facilities -- more than 1,000 residents have died from COVID-19 -- and at the same time has kept a vulnerable population away from people they love at a time when they need them most.
Nearing the end of August,
In the face of increasing calls to restore access to nursing homes, Gov. Henry McMaster asked the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to devise guidelines. On Tuesday, he and DHEC unveiled a plan that will leave many wanting because there is no visitation inside nursing homes.
The rules require visitors and residents to stay 6 feet (2 meters) apart while in special outdoor visitation areas. Facilities can also use three-sided Plexiglas booths to let people visit closer together.
Masks have to be worn at all times from the moment visitors arrive at the home. There is a limit to two visitors, who can only stay 15 minutes unless they can provide a negative COVID-19 test in the past five days or a positive COVID-19 antibody test in the past 30 days. Pets can visit too if they are in kennels or leashed.
Visitors cannot come inside the nursing home and residents can't pass through any area where COVID-19 patients are to get to the visitation area. To protect residents and visitors from the weather, a nursing home can choose to not allow visitors at a particular time.
McMaster’s guidelines also require visitors to give full contact information and pass a temperature check.
And the nursing home must have had no COVID-19 cases in staff or residents for two weeks.
In making the announcement, the governor said: “It’s been frustrating for all of those who are worried about a parent, grandparent or their loved one’s wellbeing. We know that we have no policy or procedure that can eliminate all possibility of risk. We can’t do it. But the time has come -- based on what we’ve learned, what we’ve experienced -- to reunite our families members, loved ones and caregivers, safely, as best we can.”
The governor said he had heard from hundreds of families via letters and conversations about not being able to visit people in nursing homes.
Now that visitation in a limited way will be allowed, let’s hope most South Carolinians in nursing homes will be physically able to handle the regimen of seeing those they love outside of a customary setting and in the specially designated areas. Some will not be able to do so.
As soon as feasible, all residents of nursing homes should be given access to such visits that often are as important to their well-being as any amount of skilled and special care.
