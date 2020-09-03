EDITORIAL: Nursing home residents need family visitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quarantining nursing homes in South Carolina was a sensible move in the early days of the coronavirus emergency. But the quarantine failed to keep the virus out of the facilities -- more than 1,000 residents have died from COVID-19 -- and at the same time has kept a vulnerable population away from people they love at a time when they need them most.

Nearing the end of August,

In the face of increasing calls to restore access to nursing homes, Gov. Henry McMaster asked the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to devise guidelines. On Tuesday, he and DHEC unveiled a plan that will leave many wanting because there is no visitation inside nursing homes.

The rules require visitors and residents to stay 6 feet (2 meters) apart while in special outdoor visitation areas. Facilities can also use three-sided Plexiglas booths to let people visit closer together.

Masks have to be worn at all times from the moment visitors arrive at the home. There is a limit to two visitors, who can only stay 15 minutes unless they can provide a negative COVID-19 test in the past five days or a positive COVID-19 antibody test in the past 30 days. Pets can visit too if they are in kennels or leashed.