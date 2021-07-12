EDITORIAL: Not the time for big S.C. pay increases

• S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling: $199,857 to $250,000, a 25% raise.

• Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams: $224,042 to $284,679, a 27% raise.

• State Fiscal Accountability Authority Executive Director Grant Gillespie: $200,562 to $245,000, a 22% raise.

Raises this big raise a question about whether these officials are being paid too much. For example, North Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation makes $221,000, some $77,000 less than the new salary for South Carolina’s equivalent.

That’s a significant difference.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, and State Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee, said the increases were necessary for the state government to hire and retain talented people and compete with the private sector.

Alexander told a reporter, “I think that business and industry are already doing what we’re seeking to do here. I can assure you many opportunities, whether it’s in industry or other opportunities and jobs, that what they’re being paid now is certainly different than it was even a year ago because of the opportunities that are out there.”