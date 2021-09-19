EDITORIAL: Not enough people who want to work

South Carolina continues to have lots of open jobs to fill. And the situation is not unique to our state.
Some of the blame for so many openings is focused on government and the wealth of benefits it has been handing out during the pandemic. Others cite realities such as unavailable or unaffordable child care in keeping people out of the workforce.
Regardless, businesses continue to say that there biggest challenge is indeed finding people to fill positions.
National Federation of Independent Business Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said, “The biggest problems facing small employers right now is finding enough labor to meet their demand and for many, managing supply chain disruptions.”
In the NFIB's monthly survey, 50% of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, an increase of one point from July and a 48-year record high for the second consecutive month.
Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla addressed the issue of work in the context of Labor Day, commending all managing "to either move forward or maintain within their work life" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But McQuilla also addressed the worker shortage, calling it the "the 600-pound gorilla in the room."
His assessment:
"We simply don’t have enough people who WANT to work. I am personally concerned about what I believe is a deteriorating work ethic and 'will to work' in our society.
"Some people see work as an option, well it isn’t. It is mandatory in our capitalistic society. We need money to live, enjoy and contribute to our society. And generally, you must either 'make money' or 'take money' in order to have money.
"However, when possessing money becomes as easy as asking the government for it and receiving it, then we are going down a very dangerous and flawed path. Labor is the lifeblood of American ingenuity and innovation. If we cease to revere a 'hard day's work' or begin to value leisure above labor, then the result will be catastrophic for our economy and thus, our way of life.
"... We need to re-establish work as a life-long ambition. It needs to be what we aspire to do; our children should want to join us one day and make their contribution to society. Without the will and want to work, what will dreams become? Will we cease to invent or acknowledge the excellence of inventors? Will we only seek more extravagant, dangerous or decadent forms of recreation? Will we, as American citizens, be reliant on an imported workforce or artificially intelligent robots to regulate and oversee our well-being?
"My concerns may seem far-fetched, but they are not. I think we should focus less on training people for jobs and more on instilling a one-of-a-kind desire to contribute to the greater good. We must figure out a better way to value work than with a salary or wage. Working is important, noble, virtuous and essential. Let’s re-ignite a passion and pride in having the privilege of working for a better way of life."
Amen. The chamber president is absolutely on target.