EDITORIAL: Not enough people who want to work

"We simply don’t have enough people who WANT to work. I am personally concerned about what I believe is a deteriorating work ethic and 'will to work' in our society.

"Some people see work as an option, well it isn’t. It is mandatory in our capitalistic society. We need money to live, enjoy and contribute to our society. And generally, you must either 'make money' or 'take money' in order to have money.

"However, when possessing money becomes as easy as asking the government for it and receiving it, then we are going down a very dangerous and flawed path. Labor is the lifeblood of American ingenuity and innovation. If we cease to revere a 'hard day's work' or begin to value leisure above labor, then the result will be catastrophic for our economy and thus, our way of life.

"... We need to re-establish work as a life-long ambition. It needs to be what we aspire to do; our children should want to join us one day and make their contribution to society. Without the will and want to work, what will dreams become? Will we cease to invent or acknowledge the excellence of inventors? Will we only seek more extravagant, dangerous or decadent forms of recreation? Will we, as American citizens, be reliant on an imported workforce or artificially intelligent robots to regulate and oversee our well-being?