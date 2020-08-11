EDITORIAL: Normal after coronavirus will be new

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolinians are portrayed as people with lesser concern about the coronavirus. Some say that is why cases in the state spiked after the “reopening.” They blame people for not practicing social distancing, not wearing masks, and gathering in groups.

Beyond speculation about South Carolinians’ attitudes and practices, there is research on what we think and do.

Just over 70% of South Carolina consumers surveyed by Columbia-based integrated marketing communications agency Chernoff Newman in April said they are concerned or somewhat concerned about contracting the coronavirus. Despite what has been said since “reopening,” a July survey found the sentiment has held steady.

The July study expanded on the first round of research from April that looked at consumers’ attitudes related to how the virus impacts their behavior. Amid a climb in coronavirus cases, the July study examined shifts in attitudes along with new concerns around stress levels related to health and safety, comfort with travel and group activities, and perspectives on racial issues. Chernoff Newman conducted the survey between June 23 and July 1 among 1,000 people in North and South Carolina.