EDITORIAL: Normal after coronavirus will be new

South Carolinians are portrayed as people with lesser concern about the coronavirus. Some say that is why cases in the state spiked after the “reopening.” They blame people for not practicing social distancing, not wearing masks, and gathering in groups.
Beyond speculation about South Carolinians’ attitudes and practices, there is research on what we think and do.
Just over 70% of South Carolina consumers surveyed by Columbia-based integrated marketing communications agency Chernoff Newman in April said they are concerned or somewhat concerned about contracting the coronavirus. Despite what has been said since “reopening,” a July survey found the sentiment has held steady.
The July study expanded on the first round of research from April that looked at consumers’ attitudes related to how the virus impacts their behavior. Amid a climb in coronavirus cases, the July study examined shifts in attitudes along with new concerns around stress levels related to health and safety, comfort with travel and group activities, and perspectives on racial issues. Chernoff Newman conducted the survey between June 23 and July 1 among 1,000 people in North and South Carolina.
The July results show a willingness to take steps to fight the coronavirus, with more than 70% of consumers indicating they are OK with following the rules and doing what’s necessary to slow the coronavirus’ spread. At the same time, that same percentage of consumers surveyed said their level of concern about the virus hasn’t changed from April to July, despite an increase in reported cases.
South Carolina consumers expect business safeguards and clarity in efforts to enforce safety standards.
Consumers in South Carolina place a high value on the safeguards businesses are putting in place to protect customers and others who pass through their doors, according to the survey. More importantly, consumers want businesses to be clear about what they are doing to protect customers and employees.
“With South Carolina local governments rapidly passing mask ordinances around the state, we have become very focused on what the government says we can and can’t do,” said Peter LaMotte, senior vice president at Chernoff Newman. “But one thing the government can’t force people to do is to go to a restaurant and walk into a business. Only those businesses can do that by making people feel safe and comfortable.”
Survey responses indicate consumers want to know what businesses are doing to protect the public.
“Customers and employees want to see these safeguards clearly communicated before they make a decision to enter a restaurant, retail establishment or office space,” LaMotte said. “The results of the survey give business owners and community leaders a very clear roadmap to meet consumers’ expectations for safety.”
More than 70% of respondents in South Carolina indicated businesses taking precautions would substantially impact their willingness to do business with a particular company.
Meanwhile, there has been movement in South Carolinians’ willingness to follow recommended steps.
In April, 47% of South Carolina consumers surveyed said they always practice social distancing while another 28% said they did most of the time. In July, the 47% remained constant while the group indicating “most of the time” increased to 36%.
The July survey indicated 75% of respondents believe masks can prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and more than 70% agree or strongly agree it’s OK for businesses, local governments and the state to require people to wear masks.
Acceptance of change in the business world reflects the new normal – with businesses that South Carolinians patronize and in the places they work.
Businesses need to look at new ways of working long term, Chernoff Newman concludes.
Reality is they will have to because business realities have been changed permanently by the coronavirus crisis. As have the lives of South Carolinians.
For example, study findings indicate that many who are working from home are adapting to it. In April, 40% of respondents in South Carolina working from home said they planned to continue post-pandemic. Now, 60% of those working from home in South Carolina say they plan to continue working from home post-pandemic.
If anyone is expecting a return to “normal,” get ready for something different. 2020 will be remembered as a year of change in so many respects. We face a “new normal” whether we like it or not.
