EDITORIAL: No suspense locally and in SC voting

The midterm election is over – at least in South Carolina. The counting and controversy go on elsewhere, with control of Congress at stake.

The big news locally came in the form of referendums, one in each T&D Region county:

• The Orangeburg County School District put forth a $190 million school building and renovation plan that voters approved with 56% of the vote.

• In Calhoun County, voters rejected a change in the form of county government, with 60% saying no to the council-administrator structure that would have eliminated elected officials’ responsibility for government operations.

• Bamberg County voters by a 60-40 margin gave their OK to Sunday sales of beer and wine at stores and of mixed drinks at restaurants and bars. The county joins Orangeburg and Calhoun counties in allowing Sunday sales.

While the referendum results came as no surprise, even less suspense surrounded voting for key positions. People in other locales say voting is their chance at change, but people here opted to keep those presently serving. Incumbents were re-elected in three S.C. House districts, and to school board and county council positions.

And while the re-election of Congressman James Clyburn and the three local legislators is an indicator that The T&D Region is still solidly blue with Democratic officials, the voting showed some strength locally for Republicans in a state that as a whole is as red as ever.

Gov. Henry McMaster easily won re-election as did U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, and all other statewide offices went also to the GOP.

With little suspense on the local and state levels, people here are left to watch what is happening nationally. And while it matters a great deal which party comes out with the majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, the margins are again going to be razor thin.

There is a great deal of difference in how things will go in D.C. over the next two years if the GOP controls both houses rather than Democrats as is the case now. A new House speaker and leadership, a new Senate leader and a Democratic president, none with any mandate.

So we push ahead, with the results likely to mean President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are closer than ever to launching bids that could pit the two of them in a rematch for the presidency in 2024. This despite the setbacks both had on Election Day, Biden directly and Trump indirectly with the failure of candidates he pushed through the primary process into the general election.

Over the next two years, the country faces major issues and problems. As much as strong leadership is needed, it is going to be hard to find it with elected leaders nationally being unable to move beyond party agendas.

We’ve said that individualism in Washington means less today than being elected as a vote for one party or the other and its positions. Nowhere now do voters face more of a choice in that vein than Georgia, where the two Senate contenders heading for a runoff have individual issues but are nearly certain votes for their respective parties. It may not be how is should be, but it is how it is.