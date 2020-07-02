EDITORIAL: No surprise S.C. ranked for patriotism

• 6th – Veterans per 1,000 civilian adults

• 1st – Civics education requirement

• 27th – Volunteer hours per resident

The findings are not a lot different from others in the past, with South Carolinians’ failure to vote in high numbers being a down side in rankings. Perhaps we will change that in 2020.

Beyond that, the narrative from rankings by the Movoto Real Estate blog at movoto.com in 2014 apply six years later. The state was No. 1 in those rankings:

“The first star-spangled state on our list was South Carolina, home to a lot of Southern and U.S. pride. Though it didn’t vote as much as many of the other states, this place showed up as patriotic across the rest of the board.

“For starters, this place had the most people Googling for American flags and the seventh most veteran residents per capita. Those veterans also receive the 16th most funding, showing that this state knows how to pay respect to those that worked hard for this country.

“It doesn’t hurt that there are plenty of national historical landmarks around here, including the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier.”