EDITORIAL: No guarantee of happiness, but opportunity

So how happy are you?
According to the 2021 World Happiness Report, the coronavirus brought a year of fear and anxiety, loneliness and lockdown, and illness and death, but it has has not crushed people's spirits.
The annual report, produced by the U.N Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 149 countries based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy and the opinions of residents. Surveys ask respondents to indicate on a 1-10 scale how much social support they feel they have if something goes wrong, their freedom to make their own life choices, their sense of how corrupt their society is and how generous they are.
The editors of the report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected.
"What we have found is that when people take the long view, they've shown a lot of resilience in this past year," Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report's co-author, said from New York via an Associated Press report.
Due to the pandemic, the surveys were done in slightly fewer than 100 countries for this year's World Happiness Report, the ninth one compiled since the project started. Index rankings for the other nations were based on estimates from past data.
The results from both methods had European countries occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the list of the word's happiest places, with New Zealand rounding out the group. The top 10 countries are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Austria. It was the fourth consecutive year that Finland came out on top.
So what about the United States?
We were No. 13 five years ago and have now slipped to 19th.
Issues that affect the well-being of people living in the United States include racial tensions and growing income inequality between the richest and poorest residents, happiness experts say.
"As for why the U.S. ranks much lower than other similarly or even less wealthy countries, the answer is straightforward," said Carol Graham, an expert at The Brookings Institution who was not involved in the report told AP. "The U.S. has larger gaps in happiness rankings between the rich and the poor than do most other wealthy countries."
And the pandemic has had an impact.
People's perception that their country was handling the pandemic well contributed to an overall rise in well-being, Columbia's Sachs said. Several Asian countries fared better than they had in last year's rankings; China moved to 84th place from 94th last year.
"This has been a difficult period. People are looking past it when they look for the long term. But there are also many people that are suffering in the short run," he said.
OK, so we're not the happiest people in the world. But no one should underestimate the happiness we should continue to feel for being Americans. Our nation, despite what some will tell you, remains the model of freedom for the world.