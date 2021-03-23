EDITORIAL: No guarantee of happiness, but opportunity

So what about the United States?

We were No. 13 five years ago and have now slipped to 19th.

Issues that affect the well-being of people living in the United States include racial tensions and growing income inequality between the richest and poorest residents, happiness experts say.

"As for why the U.S. ranks much lower than other similarly or even less wealthy countries, the answer is straightforward," said Carol Graham, an expert at The Brookings Institution who was not involved in the report told AP. "The U.S. has larger gaps in happiness rankings between the rich and the poor than do most other wealthy countries."

And the pandemic has had an impact.

People's perception that their country was handling the pandemic well contributed to an overall rise in well-being, Columbia's Sachs said. Several Asian countries fared better than they had in last year's rankings; China moved to 84th place from 94th last year.

"This has been a difficult period. People are looking past it when they look for the long term. But there are also many people that are suffering in the short run," he said.