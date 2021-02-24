EDITORIAL: No choice but punishment vs. S.C. litter

Sarah Lyles of PalmettoPride says, “Law agencies are understaffed from the state level down to the local level.” And a majority of law enforcement officers outside of litter and code officers will not write a litter ticket.

“Or if they do, chances are the judge will toss the case,” Lyles said. “This is changing and we are seeing more judges actively engage in litter enforcement, which is encouraging.”

To put more focus on what law enforcement can do and help agencies fight litter, Scott Morgan, PalmettoPride’s enforcement program manager, has become a South Carolina state constable. Morgan now will be able to work alongside law enforcement officers assisting in litter cases and illegal dumping cases.

“Working with law enforcement across South Carolina through the past several years, one of the big issues with litter control enforcement constantly coming up in conversation was the need for more litter control officers, but the resources just weren’t there,” Morgan said. “The state constable program will allow me to help fill in some of the gaps at agencies that need assistance with training and litter enforcement.”

Though the task is big for one constable, having him as a direct participant in pushing enforcement of litter laws around the state is another positive step.