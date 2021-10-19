EDITORIAL: No change in law, but early voting is real

Long lines of voters generally won't be a problem for this year's off-year elections in South Carolina.
The experience of voters casting early ballots during the 2020 election in South Carolina was a good one, devoid of the problems from other states. Lawmakers should take a close look at formally establishing a standard early period to cast ballots in person.
Already the state has an expansive system of early voting via absentee ballot, with the primary debate surrounding that process being the requirement for a mailed-in ballot to have a witness signature.
That signature requirement can and should remain.
Voting absentee is available to any registered voter citing one of the official reasons to vote absentee. The expansive list makes absentee voting essentially early voting.
Voters qualified to vote by absentee ballot are:
• Members of the armed forces
• Members of the merchant marine
• Spouses and dependents residing with members of the armed forces or merchant marine
• Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations who are attached to and serving with the armed forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them
• Citizens residing overseas
• Persons who are physically disabled (includes illnesses and injuries)
• Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them
• Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day
• Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them
• Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day
• Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day
• Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election
• Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election
• Persons confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial
• Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons
• Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day
• Persons 65 years of age or older
Absentee voting is important right now because it is less than a month before Election Day on Nov. 2. The absentee voting period is open.
To vote in person:
• Visit your county elections office up until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
• Complete an application.
• Show your photo ID and cast your ballot.
To vote by mail:
• Print an application from scVOTES.gov or ask your county elections office to mail you one.
• Complete, sign and return the application to your county elections office ASAP by email, mail, fax or personal delivery.
• Return your application at least two weeks before Election Day to provide time for receiving and returning your ballot by mail.
• The deadline to return your application is 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Applying late puts your ballot at risk of not being returned by the deadline.
• Receive your absentee ballot in the mail.
• Vote the ballot following ballot instructions and return the ballot to your county elections office either by mail or personal delivery. Be sure to sing the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone can witness your signature.
• Ballots must be received by the county elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov 2.
• Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.
• You can have another person return your ballot by completing an Authorization to Return Absentee Ballot Form.
There are reasons to pay attention locally. Elections for mayor and council seats are being held in the towns of Cordova, Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Neeses, Rowesville, Springfield, Vance and Woodford. And council seats are to be decided in Bowman, Branchville, North and Norway.