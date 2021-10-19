EDITORIAL: No change in law, but early voting is real

Long lines of voters generally won't be a problem for this year's off-year elections in South Carolina.

The experience of voters casting early ballots during the 2020 election in South Carolina was a good one, devoid of the problems from other states. Lawmakers should take a close look at formally establishing a standard early period to cast ballots in person.

Already the state has an expansive system of early voting via absentee ballot, with the primary debate surrounding that process being the requirement for a mailed-in ballot to have a witness signature.

That signature requirement can and should remain.

Voting absentee is available to any registered voter citing one of the official reasons to vote absentee. The expansive list makes absentee voting essentially early voting.

Voters qualified to vote by absentee ballot are:

• Members of the armed forces

• Members of the merchant marine

• Spouses and dependents residing with members of the armed forces or merchant marine