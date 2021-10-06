EDITORIAL: Newspapers vital to health of communities

A week ago today, The Times and Democrat marked 140 years since the first edition of the newspaper was published on Sept. 29, 1881. This week we have another observance in National Newspaper Week, a time to put emphasis on the key role newspapers play in their communities.
Our coverage a week ago focused much on the history of The T&D and its transformation over the years. The Oct. 3-9 national observance is a time to shine more light on what we are today and into the future.
For nearly 20 years, The T&D has been part of Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded media company that publishes 75 daily newspapers in 26 states, and more than 350 weekly, classified and specialty publications. Lee Enterprises was founded in 1890 by Alfred Wilson Lee and is based in Davenport, Iowa.
The two decades in Lee has brought changes in technology that have revolutionized The T&D’s ability to reach audiences. We are today a complete digital agency, providing audience solutions that go far beyond the traditional newspaper. While still printing on our press in Orangeburg the print edition seven days a week, The Times and Democrat through its website TheTandD.com, but more importantly through its Amplified Digital Agency and the resources in Lee Enterprises, can now reach bigger audiences and highly specific targeted audiences. Video has expanded audience engagement, and breaking news is pushed out of The T&D newsroom all day every day.
Lee Enterprises is committed to being the primary source of local news in all its communities and operates its newspapers accordingly. In Orangeburg, the focus on local news is the mission of The T&D, of which Cathy Hughes has been publisher for 22 years. Hughes is also regional publisher of the Florence Morning News and a group publisher for Lee, overseeing 10 of the company’s newspapers across nine states.
Her role, and that of the entire T&D team, is important. And so is yours.
You’ve seen The Times and Democrat’s promotions in the print and online editions urging you to sign on as a member to get all that the newspaper has to offer. We’ve offered specials and unique benefits. We’ve told you how important it is in keeping the community informed that local journalism not only survive but prosper. Your support for the work that local reporters do is vital.
This National Newspaper Week is a good time to point out just how important the local newspaper is to an informed community.
The South Carolina Press Association is the statewide organization representing 89 newspapers. Writing for National Newspaper Week, SCPA’s co-executive directors, Jen Madden and Randall Savely, state:
“The past year has illustrated how desperately communities across our state need a source for local, credible news. No source can be trusted to deliver such news more than the Palmetto State’s local newspapers.
“Quite frankly, many of the important stories in your community would not be covered at all if it weren’t for this newspaper and nearly 90 others across the state just like it. Research shows our communities are stronger when they have a healthy local newspaper.
“There’s more misinformation and fake news out there than ever before, but your local newspaper – staffed by local reporters – can be trusted to report the facts. S.C. newspaper journalists are dedicated to accurately reporting on stories that matter and impact your community because they live in and care about this community, too. …
“… There is no better time to show your support for the high-quality journalism provided by this local newspaper. If you are a casual reader, subscribe.
“If you are a subscriber, tell your friends and family to support local news. If you own a local business, advertise. Your newspaper depends on your financial support to remain strong.”
Some say newspapers won’t be around eventually in the information age. They are wrong. Amid an explosion of information available from so many sources today, there will continue to be a need for local journalists devoted to gathering credible local news. The way that news is presented continues to evolve, but it is important to people no matter how they receive the news.
You can subscribe to The Times and Democrat and TheTandD.com by calling 803-533-516-6107 or by visiting our website and clicking on “Become a member.”