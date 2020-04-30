EDITORIAL: Newspapers in unusual situation

Across the country, so much has changed. Business sectors thriving just weeks ago are in deep trouble today, looking for government assistance to stay afloat until the economy can restart.
Newspapers have been reporting vigorously on the plight of people and business amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s our mission, our obligation. Local newspapers such as The Times and Democrat are all about reporting local news. And with the combination of print, online and social media, we reach a larger audience than ever. During the coronavirus emergency, that audience has grown further.
But local newspapers are in trouble. The shutdown of retail businesses that have long been the biggest advertisers has sent revenue plunging.
Citing information from the NewsGuild-CWA, the largest journalists’ union, The Wall Street Journal reports that layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have affected roughly 33,000 news organization employees nationwide since the start of the crisis.
Additionally, the WSJ cites University of North Carolina research showing that the U.S. has lost 2,100 newspapers — or one in four — since 2004, leaving 1,800 communities without a news source.
That can be called a national crisis in itself. Communities need local news gathered by professionals committed to the standards of good journalism. They need local newspapers to report on what local government is doing in the independent watchdog role laid out for the media constitutionally.
The independence of the Fourth Estate traditionally has meant no control by government via public funding. But the coronavirus has people in the media and government taking a different view.
While you will not find support on Capitol Hill for direct assistance for national news networks, there is a growing concern among lawmakers for the survival of local news outlets.
Paul J. Boyle, senior vice president of public policy at the News Media Alliance, writes: “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that when we face our largest challenges, one of our greatest needs is access to reliable news and information. Representatives and senators on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill have expressed support for the public service role that is being played by local newspapers and broadcasters in their districts and states.”
But assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts to aid businesses is not available to many newspapers. That’s because, like The Times and Democrat, most are now owned by media companies that account for more than 80% of U.S. circulation. Though Lee Enterprises is now made up of more than 75 local newspapers around the country, for the purposes of a program such as PPP, the combined employment of all the newspapers is too large to qualify any one for assistance.
The issue has prompted a bipartisan push in Congress to either amend PPP rules to make an exception for local news, or get news organizations other forms of aid. We support other forms — such as doing business with newspapers via advertising.
A week ago, members of Congress sent two separate letters that encouraged the Trump administration to direct existing government advertising campaigns to local newspapers and broadcasters. The first letter was signed by over 240 members of the House. Lawmakers said in the letter, “To get America moving again and strengthen our communities in the midst of this evolving crisis, we must be creative and use all available tools. Advertising plays an incredible role in local economies, and its importance to the sustainability of local broadcast stations and newspapers cannot be overstated.”
The second letter generated 74 senators as signatories, including South Carolina's delegation. The senators stated, “As Congress and the administration continue to work to keep small businesses operating and employees on the payroll through the Paycheck Protection Program, we believe there is an opportunity for the federal government to provide relief to our local newspapers and broadcasters.”
As a local news outlet, The Times and Democrat supports newspapers being considered for support as the essential businesses that we are, perhaps as part of a stimulus package that includes doing business with us -- use the massive audiences in print and online through newspaper advertising.
But any support for newspapers must not include “strings” that would inhibit the newspaper’s “freedom” granted in the Constitution. Journalists are the “watchdog” of those in power, and that role cannot be threatened or bought. We join in calling for all lawmakers to support such, but we won’t sit idly by waiting.
We’ll tighten our belts further as revenue shrinks, even as the demand for what we do grows. We’ll be creative, looking for ways to help local businesses for the good of the community -- and for the good of the local newspaper serving it. And we again urge your support for what we do via memberships (subscriptions) that bring you both print and online products.
We plan to survive and move forward. We hope you’ll join us.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.