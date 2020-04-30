EDITORIAL: Newspapers in unusual situation

The independence of the Fourth Estate traditionally has meant no control by government via public funding. But the coronavirus has people in the media and government taking a different view.

While you will not find support on Capitol Hill for direct assistance for national news networks, there is a growing concern among lawmakers for the survival of local news outlets.

Paul J. Boyle, senior vice president of public policy at the News Media Alliance, writes: “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that when we face our largest challenges, one of our greatest needs is access to reliable news and information. Representatives and senators on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill have expressed support for the public service role that is being played by local newspapers and broadcasters in their districts and states.”

But assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts to aid businesses is not available to many newspapers. That’s because, like The Times and Democrat, most are now owned by media companies that account for more than 80% of U.S. circulation. Though Lee Enterprises is now made up of more than 75 local newspapers around the country, for the purposes of a program such as PPP, the combined employment of all the newspapers is too large to qualify any one for assistance.