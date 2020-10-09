EDITORIAL: Newspaper carriers are special breed

When you go to the newspaper box to retrieve the Saturday Times and Democrat, know that it is a special day for the person delivering the morning news. Saturday is International Newspaper Carrier Day, an observance set aside to recognize that special breed of individual willing to brave the night and so much more to make the delivery.

And deliver they do. At The Times and Democrat, we’re proud of our record of producing newspapers in the most adverse of times, from the newspaper building fire and great snowstorm in the ’70s to Hurricane Hugo in the 1980s, the Great Ice Storm of 2004, and storms and flooding of the 2010s. Through those types of tests, the people who actually did the “hard lifting” were newspaper carriers, those people who had to hit the road to get newspapers to subscribers. Sometimes, the papers were long overdue, but they did arrive.

It was during the Great Ice Storm in January of 2004 that subscribers told us particularly what the newspaper meant. With so many people in the dark as falling trees and limbs put out power for days, there was no television, no internet, and many times even no radio, to provide news. Going out to that newspaper box every morning and finding a T&D newspaper was like reassurance that in an abnormal world, at least something was as it should be.