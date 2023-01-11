EDITORIAL: New Year’s resolution disappointment

Recent research continues to suggest that people typically “give up” pursuing their New Year’s resolutions within the first month, with fully two-thirds of people abandoning these pursuits even before January ends.

Statistics like this present year in and year out, which can be confounding given the untold millions of people who are emphatic, and genuinely well-intended, with the promises they’ve made to themselves to kick start a fresh trip around the sun.

In early 2023, it seems that resolution pessimism endures amid the results of a new “gut check” diet resolutions poll from wellness gamification pioneer HealthyWage — a purveyor of money-driven diet contests and challenges for individuals, teams and corporate wellness groups that, to date, has paid more than $52 million cash rewards for a collective 3.6 million pounds lost: www.healthywage.com/.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority of respondents (53.07%) intend to resolve to lose weight or increase their fitness level in 2023. Gloomy poll results further reveal that the vast majority of New Year’s resolution-makers (fully 86.67%) believe they will not stick to it and fail to accomplish their goal—with a decidedly frank 14.95% indicating there’s “not a chance” of them succeeding with it.

Among the 82.88% of folks who indicated they have made some kind of resolution in the past, those intentions have often proven futile — and shockingly fast with an unfortunate 21.08% going by the wayside in the first two weeks of January, pushing up to 39.42% in just the first 1-2 months of the new year. The primary culprit? Nearly a third (31.53%) cite “lack of willpower” as their point of peril, with nearly the same amount of respondents (30.63%) blaming a “lack of motivation” for their resolution dissolution.

It seems there’s a need for a point of inspiration, enthusiasm and incentive to instill the resolve needed to stay the course, especially while at work as the majority of respondents (25.23%) blame a “busy work schedule” for difficulty in maintaining a healthy diet or fitness regimen.

With all of this in mind, when asked if a cash prize incentive would “motivate you to stick to a diet, fitness or weight-related New Year’s resolution,” about half of pollsters (42.34%) asserted a resounding “absolutely, no question about it” response. Nearly the entire other half (44.32%) of folks specified they are willing to think outside of the box and try, noting they are “not sure, but it would be worth a shot.”

Our point is not to endorse betting on weight loss. There are plenty of programs of multiple types to assist in weight loss, via diet and physical activity. They can be effective if the person seeking to lose weight can find and keep inspiration, enthusiasm and incentive.

In our locale, there is reason to focus on the issue.

A recent Community Health Needs Assessment, formulated via a collaboration between the Regional Medical Center and its affiliate, was developed with information from focus groups, online surveys and more. Not surprisingly, obesity ranked among the top health concerns.