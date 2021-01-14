EDITORIAL: New senator in a delegation with seniority

When the Legislature returned to Columbia this week to begin the 2021-22 session, a longtime lawmaker was not among the Orangeburg County contingent. Sen. John Matthews of Bowman retired in 2020, not seeking re-election after 32 years in the state’s upper chamber.
His seniority will be missed in a legislature in which longevity matters, but the Orangeburg County delegation made up of all Democrats remains unmatched in length of service.
Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg has been in the Senate since 1996. He is the new Senate minority leader.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg is the senior member of the S.C. House, having served since 1992.
Rep. Jerry Govan of Orangeburg has the second-longest House service, taking office in 1993.
Rep. Russell Ott of Calhoun County has six years of service after succeeding his father Harry Ott, a veteran lawmaker. He is assistant minority leader in the House.
Rep. Lonnie Hosey of Allendale County has 20 years in the House.
Such seniority matters in getting key committee assignments. Ways and Means and Judiciary in the House, and Finance and Judiciary in the Senate are committees on which nearly every lawmaker wants a seat.
Mathews was a member of Senate Finance. Hutto is on Judiciary.
Cobb-Hunter and Hosey serve on Ways and Means. Govan is the senior Democrat on the Education Committee. Ott is vice chair of the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee and member of the Agriculture Committee.
Seniority is also important in building relationships over time. And though the entire delegation is made up of Democrats while Republicans control the General Assembly and state government, that does not mean the locals are without influence.
Succeeding Matthews is Sen. Vernon Stephens of Bowman. He may be new to the legislature, but he is no stranger to elected office, having served 20 years as a school board member. He has identified education as a key area of focus in his new role, and says his first-year priorities also include health care delivery, reapportionment and infrastructure for rural communities.
Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and County Administrator have issued statements congratulating the news senator as the session begins, with Wright saying, “We look forward to working with you and to continue our team efforts as we strive to grow the county of Orangeburg.”
Young stated: “We are sincerely looking forward to creating and maintaining a productive and beneficial relationship for the betterment of our citizens.”
We join in wishing the new senator all the best as he fills Matthews’ big shoes. We’re confident he will do well.
And as the year begins, we say thanks to our other delegation members for their continuing service. Perhaps those seeing term limits as the way to better government will take exception, but Orangeburg County has reason to be proud of its lawmakers – and to look for them to have a significant say this session on key issues.