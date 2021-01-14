EDITORIAL: New senator in a delegation with seniority

Cobb-Hunter and Hosey serve on Ways and Means. Govan is the senior Democrat on the Education Committee. Ott is vice chair of the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee and member of the Agriculture Committee.

Seniority is also important in building relationships over time. And though the entire delegation is made up of Democrats while Republicans control the General Assembly and state government, that does not mean the locals are without influence.

Succeeding Matthews is Sen. Vernon Stephens of Bowman. He may be new to the legislature, but he is no stranger to elected office, having served 20 years as a school board member. He has identified education as a key area of focus in his new role, and says his first-year priorities also include health care delivery, reapportionment and infrastructure for rural communities.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and County Administrator have issued statements congratulating the news senator as the session begins, with Wright saying, “We look forward to working with you and to continue our team efforts as we strive to grow the county of Orangeburg.”

Young stated: “We are sincerely looking forward to creating and maintaining a productive and beneficial relationship for the betterment of our citizens.”