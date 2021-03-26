EDITORIAL: New president not governing like moderate

Lee H. Hamilton, who served 34 years as a congressman from Indiana and is today the senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government, says the Biden administration has a significant achievement in the pandemic relief package. But now comes the test of whether America is ready for other changes the president and Democrats have planned.
Hamilton makes clear the Biden stimulus legislation “is an abrupt shift in tone from Washington.” Instead of limited government, the stimulus bill heads the opposite direction, taking the attitude that "forceful government action is needed in this moment and that the way to prosperity lies in helping poor, working-class and middle-class Americans.”
And here is what he sees coming next:
• Immigration -- As rising numbers of people show up at the Southern border, the administration must determine how to deal with the situation.
• Infrastructure -- Spending money to bring roads, highways, bridges and public water systems up to snuff.
• Minimum wage, policing reform, climate change and racial equity.
Hamilton opines that immigration is an issue that most Americans want addressed. “My sense is that many Americans would welcome a reasoned and humane approach to immigration — but not if it produces chaos.”
He also says that if anything should produce consensus it should be improving the nation’s infrastructure, yet he acknowledges there is a gulf between how Democrats and Republicans will approach the issue.
“But as Democrats push for an expansive view of infrastructure — including cyber-security, public transit and shifting spending priorities toward cleaner energy — and Republicans insist that they will not back any move to raise taxes to fund infrastructure improvements, the stage is set for a classic Washington face-off.”
A face-off is what we have, not the bipartisan approach that Biden promised.
The president campaigned against governing by executive order, yet he has issued a flurry of such orders in his first two months in office. And he has failed to build any consensus with Republicans.
Despite a roughly 50-50 split in the American electorate being reflected in razor-thin majorities for Democrats in Congress, Biden and company are approaching governance as if they are in power to remake the country. They don’t have that kind of mandate and well may find themselves with congressional minorities after the 2022 elections.
Hamilton writes: “But what may be the biggest test of all has less to do with policy priorities and the specifics of legislation than with whether Washington can move forward on challenges that matter to the American people. We have had many years now of Washington, collectively, struggling to advance on issues of importance to the day-to-day lives of Americans. Our political leaders have a chance to reset our expectations of what they can accomplish. Here’s hoping they take the opportunity to do so.”