EDITORIAL: New president not governing like moderate

He also says that if anything should produce consensus it should be improving the nation’s infrastructure, yet he acknowledges there is a gulf between how Democrats and Republicans will approach the issue.

“But as Democrats push for an expansive view of infrastructure — including cyber-security, public transit and shifting spending priorities toward cleaner energy — and Republicans insist that they will not back any move to raise taxes to fund infrastructure improvements, the stage is set for a classic Washington face-off.”

A face-off is what we have, not the bipartisan approach that Biden promised.

The president campaigned against governing by executive order, yet he has issued a flurry of such orders in his first two months in office. And he has failed to build any consensus with Republicans.

Despite a roughly 50-50 split in the American electorate being reflected in razor-thin majorities for Democrats in Congress, Biden and company are approaching governance as if they are in power to remake the country. They don’t have that kind of mandate and well may find themselves with congressional minorities after the 2022 elections.