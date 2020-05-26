EDITORIAL: New normal can be good for churches

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If ever there were truth to the principle that a church is its people not a building, the coronavirus has offered proof. People of all denominations and religions are anxious to get back to normal – or begin the “new normal” – by returning to church gatherings in which they are together in worship and fellowship.

This past Sunday, The Times and Democrat reported on the status of churches and their plans for a return to in-person worship services. Not surprisingly, we learned that churches are being cautious in their plans.

The ones already open or planning to hold in-person services beginning in June are taking all kinds of precautions: seat spacing, hand-sanitizing stations, multiple services to keep crowds smaller and even no singing.

The churches not yet committed to a return are stressing safety in their decision-making process. Churches such as Cornerstone and New Mount Zion Baptist, both in Orangeburg, have much to weigh in logistics because of the size of their congregations.

At Cornerstone where a Sunday service will draw more than 1,000 people, Pastor Dustin Bates said leaders know it is on their shoulders to make a decision.