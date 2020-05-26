EDITORIAL: New normal can be good for churches

If ever there were truth to the principle that a church is its people not a building, the coronavirus has offered proof. People of all denominations and religions are anxious to get back to normal – or begin the “new normal” – by returning to church gatherings in which they are together in worship and fellowship.
This past Sunday, The Times and Democrat reported on the status of churches and their plans for a return to in-person worship services. Not surprisingly, we learned that churches are being cautious in their plans.
The ones already open or planning to hold in-person services beginning in June are taking all kinds of precautions: seat spacing, hand-sanitizing stations, multiple services to keep crowds smaller and even no singing.
The churches not yet committed to a return are stressing safety in their decision-making process. Churches such as Cornerstone and New Mount Zion Baptist, both in Orangeburg, have much to weigh in logistics because of the size of their congregations.
At Cornerstone where a Sunday service will draw more than 1,000 people, Pastor Dustin Bates said leaders know it is on their shoulders to make a decision.
The decision has to be based on “what is going to be the prudent thing for ourselves and our families to try to keep people safe,” Bates said. The church has to modify the way it does things by figuring the number of people it can accommodate at one time, as well as what does and does not need to be offered.
At New Mount Zion with its nearly 500 members, the Rev. Todd A. Brown said reopening will occur in phases. “As pastor, my main thing more than having the doors open … is the safety of the sheep. No opening for the sake of opening.”
Meanwhile, churches big and small have experienced something quite positive during the coronavirus emergency. With nearly all going to some form of online services, ministers are saying they have found lots of new people are seeing and hearing their messages.
Cornerstone’s Bates says, “People are looking for some hope, some reassurance.” And they are finding it in church.
Mount Pisgah’s Brown calls it “the new normal -- the quarantine cathedral.”
As much as the new normal for in-person services will be changed for the forseeable future, the use of cyberspace to bring more and more people into their congregations is the reality of 2020. Many people who otherwise may not and cannot attend church in person will welcome attending virtually. And consider people living far and wide being able to reconnect with their hometown church via the internet. The possibilities are boundless.
At The Times and Democrat, we want to be a part of helping churches continue with their virtual ministries. At the outset of the coronavirus emergency, we created a place at TheTandD.com where churches can show their virtual services. In one space, more than 35 pastors have been sharing sermons over the past two months.
Virus doesn’t stop party for 90-year-old; drive-through event held to celebrate patriarch’s birthday
The digital page can be found by scrolling down on the homepage and looking for “Church Services Videos” under EXTRAS on the right side or at https://thetandd.com/app/church/churchvideos.html. It’s a place to experience not only your church’s service but the services from many other local churches. And we want the site to grow with more and more churches even as in-person services resume.
If you need help with the site, contact Kyla Fraser at kfraser@timesanddemocrat.com or Amy Bryant at abryant@timesanddemocrat.com.
