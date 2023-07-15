The subject of organ donation is not without controversy. There are those who simply will not agree to the gift of life. There also are those who openly advocate that organs should be harvested for profit and sold. That would put capitalism into the equation for many hopelessly awaiting an organ, trapped on a long list of prospects with little hope of getting the life-saving operation.

Currently, over 114,000 Americans are on the national waitlist for an organ transplant. In 2022, although over 42,000 patients received a transplant, over 68,000 additional patients were added to the national waitlist.

Second District South Carolina Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-California, have introduced the Organ Donation Clarification Act, a bipartisan bill to reduce barriers to organ donation and increase the supply of organs for transplantation.

With over 95,000 patients in need of a kidney transplant, the average wait time is between three to five years.

Those delays cause tens of thousands of Americans to go through lifesaving yet burdensome and disruptive dialysis treatments in the hope that they live long enough for a kidney to become available. However, thousands of Americans every year will become too sick to receive a transplant and die waiting for one.

Not only can thousands of lives be saved, but getting everyone the lifesaving transplant they need can also save billions of dollars a year in dialysis costs.

“I am grateful to introduce this bipartisan bill with Congresswoman Matsui to address the severe organ donation shortage in our country,” Wilson said. “An average of 17 people in the U.S. succumb to their illnesses every day because they don’t survive the wait for a viable organ. In certain parts of the country, the waitlist can be over five years for a kidney. Current law lacks clarity and prevents potential organ donations. This legislation addresses those issues by removing the hurdles for potential donors and allowing new, innovative ways to increase organ donation. This would not only save taxpayer dollars but, most importantly, it would save lives.”

Organ transplantation is governed by the National Organ Transplant Act of 1984. This law prohibits buying or selling organs for “valuable consideration.”

Confusion about what constitutes valuable consideration has hampered donation by scaring people away from reimbursing living organ donors for things like medical expenses and lost wages.

Both are legal under NOTA, but the law’s lack of clarity and its criminal penalties have created uncertainty and prevented reimbursements in many cases.

Moreover, current law does not allow for any entity to test the efficacy of providing benefits to encourage donation. The bill would allow for government-run pilot programs to test the provision of non-cash benefits in order to increase organ donation, subject to ethical review, and mandates a report so the broader transplant community can understand best practices for encouraging additional organ donation. These benefits could include funeral benefits for deceased donors and health insurance, tuition assistance, or other proposals to increase the number of living donors.

A 2019 American Economic Review survey indicates that between 65 and 80 percent of Americans would support such a program to encourage additional donation.

Also, when determining eligibility for reimbursements for donation expenses such as travel and medical costs, current law requires the government to take into account the income of the recipient, rather than solely focusing on the income of the donor.

This often disqualifies potential donors by creating additional financial burden.

The Organ Donation Clarification Act would:

Clarify that certain reimbursements are not valuable consideration but are reimbursements for expenses a donor incurs.

Allow government-run pilot programs to test the effect of providing non-cash benefits to promote organ donation.

Clarify that the National Living Donor Assistance Center can’t consider the organ recipient’s income when determining whether to reimburse a donor’s expenses.

The legislation is endorsed by the Americans for Tax Reform, American Transplant Foundation, Foundation for Kidney Transplant Research, National Kidney Donation Organization, Transplant First Academy, Chris Klug Foundation, Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation, American Liver Foundation, National Kidney Donation Organization, Kidney Transplant Collaborative and Wait List Zero.

It is fitting that Congressman Wilson is again at the forefront of promoting organ donation as the chief proponent of this needed legislation.

His close friend and predecessor the late 2nd Congressman Floyd Spence of Lexington made history as the recipient of a double lung transplant.