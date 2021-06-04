EDITORIAL: New law can help prevent tire dumps

All who remember the giant tire piles in eastern Orangeburg County, the fires involving the tires and health hazards the piles posed can only be happy about a new state law.
Stockpiles of illegally dumped or stored tires collect rainwater and provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit illnesses. The piles are unquestionably fire hazards. And tire fires -- which are extremely difficult to extinguish -- release toxic air pollutants and generate oil that can contaminate the ground and surface water.
The law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly allows for steep fines and even jail time for tire recyclers who fail to follow state regulations. The proposal signed into law in May by Gov. Henry McMaster allows a fine of up to $10,000 a day for a first violation of the rules and $25,000 a day for any additional violations.
A judge can also sentence offenders to up to a year in jail, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston, whose reporting on the issue was cited by lawmakers pushing for the proposal.
The law also lets health and environmental officials stop a recycler from brining in any more tires as soon as they go over their permitted capacity. Before, the businesses could sue over the Department of Health and Environment Control's order, allowing it to keep operating for months until the case was resolved.
Tire recyclers who go over capacity get seven days to reduce the number of tires to allowed levels. If they fail, DHEC can keep their operating license suspended until they are under 80% capacity.
South Carolinians generate an estimated 4.6 million waste tires every year -- about 12,600 per day, according to DHEC. By law, the tires must be recycled. When recycled, waste tires can be made into many products or used as an alternative fuel source.
The S.C. Solid Waste Policy and Management Act of 1991 prompted the first efforts to manage waste tires in the state. The act:
• Prohibits the disposal of whole tires in landfills.
• Places a $2 fee on the purchase of new tires to provide funding for the proper management and recycling of tires.
• Requires county governments to manage waste tires generated within the county with collection and enforcement programs.
The nature of the tire business means recycling largely falls to businesses. they may check with their county recycling program to see what options are available. In addition, businesses needing to recycle tires can contact:
• A waste tire hauler registered in South Carolina.
• A waste tire processing facility permitted in South Carolina.
But there are always those not following the law.
Rep. Sylleste Davis, a Moncks Corner Republican, had a plant called Viva Recycling in her district in Berkeley County, which may have abandoned up to a million tires it intended to recycle.
The owner left and South Carolina paid more than $3 million to clean up the site. Before that, a Viva site in Anderson caught fire, with the state spending more than $2 million to clean up abandoned tires there.
Viva Recycling was fined $1.7 million by DHEC for violating regulations for its South Carolina locations. But it has not paid those fines.
DHEC says the overall framework of regulations regarding tire recycling has been successful in South Carolina, but problems have been documented. Putting more teeth into the law with the new legislation is a good approach.