EDITORIAL: New law can help prevent tire dumps

All who remember the giant tire piles in eastern Orangeburg County, the fires involving the tires and health hazards the piles posed can only be happy about a new state law.

Stockpiles of illegally dumped or stored tires collect rainwater and provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit illnesses. The piles are unquestionably fire hazards. And tire fires -- which are extremely difficult to extinguish -- release toxic air pollutants and generate oil that can contaminate the ground and surface water.

The law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly allows for steep fines and even jail time for tire recyclers who fail to follow state regulations. The proposal signed into law in May by Gov. Henry McMaster allows a fine of up to $10,000 a day for a first violation of the rules and $25,000 a day for any additional violations.

A judge can also sentence offenders to up to a year in jail, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston, whose reporting on the issue was cited by lawmakers pushing for the proposal.