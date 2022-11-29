EDITORIAL: New generation of nuclear power vital for U.S.

The push for electric vehicles means a growing demand for electric power. And if traditional sources of power used to produce electricity are to be curbed and phased out in favor of “clean energy,” the United States had better get serious again about nuclear power.

Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS. Writing for InsideSources.com, he states: “There is a national climate crisis, and a national electricity crisis is building. Utilities are having to produce more electricity while giving up coal and gas to do it. Nuclear is the strong third leg of the future electricity stool.”

Nuclear is viable and reliable. The design life of a plant can be as long as 100 years. The plants today are clean, safe — and getting safer.

South Carolina Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan is a proponent of nuclear energy. He has released a Blueprint for Nuclear Innovation and Competitiveness to help chart the course for the nuclear energy agenda in the next Congress. The blueprint highlights policy priorities in the nuclear energy industry in the realm of fuel, licensing and Nuclear Regulatory Commission modernization, financing and spent nuclear fuel.

Fuel: Establish a secure fuel supply and an advanced reactor fuel supply.

Licensing and NRC modernization: Reform the licensing structure at the NRC to incentivize advanced reactor development and keep the existing fleet of reactors online.

Financing: Ensure tax and financial policies do not disincentivize nuclear energy investment.

Spent nuclear fuel: Develop a long-term fuel-management program with a permanent repository and recycling/reprocessing.

“The United States has the technological and engineering capabilities to be the world leader in nuclear energy, and we must modernize our current system to ensure the United States’ nuclear dominance,” Duncan said. “For the United States to maintain a geopolitical advantage and strong national defense, the ability to provide affordable and reliable energy to consumers, and meet climate goals of the 21st century, it is essential to advance the nuclear industry by streamlining and modernizing regulatory hurdles that disincentivize private sector investment.”

“As it now stands, our adversaries like Russia and China are outpacing the United States in nuclear energy development. Advancing our nuclear industry should be a priority in the next Congress, and the nuclear energy blueprint will start the conversation on what needs to be done to ensure our dominance in the nuclear energy industry,” Duncan said.

Building a new generation of nuclear power is essential and the United States can make it happen. As King writes: “It has been done in the past, and it can be done again.”