EDITORIAL: Negative ads will abound again in 2020

Looking at correlations between the volume of negative ads and the vote shares achieved by U.S. Senate candidates in 2010 and 2012, the researchers found that “while positive political advertising does not affect two-party vote share, negative political advertising has a significant positive effect on two-party vote shares.” However, they also found that the source of the ads makes a difference in the ads’ efficacy, noting “negative advertising sponsored by PACs is significantly less effective than that sponsored by the candidate or party in affecting two-party vote shares.”

Per Solender’s reporting, one potential reason for this is that PACs tend to have less trust among the general public than candidates. Both the study and Lewis credited this to voter-perceived “obvious self-interest” by campaigns, while PACs have less skin in the game and are therefore seen as being driven more by ideals and self-gain.

But PACs, like campaigns, are always more likely to go negative. This begs the question of what steps, if any, PACs might take to adapt to these findings and make their negative ads more impactful.