EDITORIAL: N.C. quake is reminder of threat

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and new predictions of an aggressive hurricane season, along comes a reminder there are other threats.

This past weekend, North Carolina experienced its most powerful earthquake in more than 100 years.

The National Weather Service said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.

South Carolina is a prime earthquake candidate.

The infamous Aug. 31, 1886, 7.7 earthquake that killed 60 people and damaged much of Charleston was the largest in eastern North American history.

Orangeburg County and The T&D Region stand to be affected in the event of a new quake.

Three significant fault lines — the Magruder, Pen Branch and Dunbarton — all run through the lower portion of Orangeburg County, making the area ripe for potential earthquakes.