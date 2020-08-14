EDITORIAL: N.C. quake is reminder of threat

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and new predictions of an aggressive hurricane season, along comes a reminder there are other threats.
This past weekend, North Carolina experienced its most powerful earthquake in more than 100 years.
The National Weather Service said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
South Carolina is a prime earthquake candidate.
The infamous Aug. 31, 1886, 7.7 earthquake that killed 60 people and damaged much of Charleston was the largest in eastern North American history.
Orangeburg County and The T&D Region stand to be affected in the event of a new quake.
Three significant fault lines — the Magruder, Pen Branch and Dunbarton — all run through the lower portion of Orangeburg County, making the area ripe for potential earthquakes.
Earthquake damage comes from primary effects of buckling roads, collapsing buildings, snapping utility lines and rising waters. But there are also secondary effects to beware of, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division. These include landslides, fires from ruptured gas lines or fuel pipelines and soil liquefaction, in which water seeps into the ground beneath a building, causing the foundation to sink.
Despite the potential for losses in South Carolina, only a small percentage of homeowners and renters buy earthquake insurance, which is available as an endorsement to most policies. Earthquake damage is not covered by most homeowner and renter insurance policies. Earthquake insurance can be relatively inexpensive depending on location and the type of construction of your home.
With or without insurance, the Emergency Management Division’s Earthquake Guide recommends these steps to make your home safer in the event of an earthquake:
- Strap bookcases and shelves to walls to prevent tipping.
- Securely fasten or relocate heavy pictures and mirrors over beds.
- Secure ceiling fans and hanging light fixtures.
- Prevent rolling or tilting refrigerators.
- Secure cabinets to wall studs and use latches to keep cabinet doors from flying open.
- Strap down computers.
- Securely fasten other electronic equipment, such as wall-mounted TV screens.
- Ensure that gas appliances have flexible connections.
- Strap water heaters to a wall.
- Strengthen garages that have living space above them.
- Upgrade unbraced crawl space walls. Make sure your home is well fastened to its foundation.
- Brace or replace masonry chimneys.
- Know how and where to shut off utilities.
