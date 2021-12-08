EDITORIAL: Music was at the top of his list

The people of Bowman knew Paul Holt well.

In 1959, he opened his own business, Holt's Garage, selling auto parts, doing tractor repairs and selling used cars.

He served on the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and his number was retired.

He was a member of Bowman Town Council for over 30 years, serving as mayor pro tem and police commissioner.

The town honored Holt, who died Nov. 25 at age 90, as grand marshal of the annual Christmas parade a decade ago in 2010.

Yet there is an aspect of Paul Holt’s life about which many celebrating his life and service may not know nearly enough about.

Holt had an extensive career in country, bluegrass and gospel music. In the 1950s, '60s and '70s, he played many shows throughout the Southeast, including playing at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a 2016 interview, Holt and his wife Peggy talked about their years in the music world.

They met at one of many bluegrass “cow pasture” festivals around 1950, Paul said.

“I had a band and she liked to sing,” Paul said. “After that, we performed together all over the Southeast.”

“In North Carolina, there was a cow pasture on just about every farm,” Peggy said. “We jokingly said, 'Watch where you walk.' "

One of the most popular festivals was at Union Grove, North Carolina, Peggy said. That’s one place they met with Ralph, Bill Monroe and Snuffy Jenkins.

Over the years, Paul and Peggy opened shows for greats like Porter Wagner, Bill Anderson and Ernest Tubbs.

One time, Paul was supposed to play about 20 minutes and bring Ernest Tubbs on, Peggy said. But the audience was having such a good time and they kept clapping so Paul kept on playing, she said. Then she saw Tubbs standing at the back of the stage motioning with his hands to drag out more applause from the crowd, Peggy said.

They wound up being really close friends with Ernest, Paul said.

Paul and Peggy performed for several years at Knoxville’s WNOX Jamboree.

“Just about everybody that made it to the Opry made it by way of the East Tennessee Barn Dance at WNOX in Knoxville -- Carl Smith, Roy Acuff, the Osborne brothers,” Peggy said. “Dolly Parton started out on that radio station when she was 10 years old.”

One Saturday afternoon they were getting ready to play when the station manager, Lowell Blanchard, sent them to Nashville to be on the WSM Midnight Jamboree, Paul recalled.

They met Hawkshaw Hawkins, who was in charge of the Jamboree. Paul said he told Hawkins that Blanchard had sent them, and Hawkins responded, “Don’t say no more. You’re going on.”

“I reckon that was our biggest boost,” Peggy said.

Paul went on to perform as a guest at the Grand Ole Opry, while Peggy was home with their four children.

Over the years, they performed at many interesting places including the Hell Hole Swamp Festival, Peggy said. They also performed at local festivals, including 16 years at Branchville’s Raylrode Daze and Salley’s Chitlin’ Strut.

Paul said music was always his and Peggy’s love and priority. And even as recent as five years ago, Paul said, “We’re getting up in age, but we still ain’t quit with music. There ain’t a day or night passes we don’t pick up a banjo or guitar and try to sing awhile."

Keep on playing, Paul. Heaven has gained a fine musician.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0