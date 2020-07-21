EDITORIAL: Museum will play key role in telling story

On July 10, a milestone was reached in construction of the International African American Museum in Charleston. The building’s final steel beam was put in place as part of the “topping out” ceremony marking a key point in a building project.
Among museums devoted to African American history, the coming one in Charleston is particularly significant.
The site was once part of Gadsden’s Wharf, a major port of entry for slave ships and a precise location where many descendants of enslaved Africans can trace back their ancestry.
The museum will be another devoted to preserving a past that has not always been part of history books.
Writes Jacqueline Copeland, executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in Baltimore, for the Baltimore Sun:
"Like most of the more than 35,000 museums in the U.S., African American museums preserve, collect, document and interpret our culture. However, these 200 museums (less than 1% of all museums in this country) also do more than that -- they present a narrative of an African American past that has been forgotten, overlooked, neglected, misinterpreted, whitewashed or erased from the history books. We tell our true histories -- both harsh and celebratory -- from our own perspectives, expanded by the research and discoveries of scholars and curators, many of them people of color."
She continues: "As we uncover more artifacts and dig deeper into the complicated history of our country, African American museums continue to be chroniclers of the racial injustice, violence and poverty our ancestors experienced."
The opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington was significant in signaling the nation's desire to expand knowledge of the history of people playing key roles in making America the country that it is.
"It offers a celebration of the achievement of our culture, a vision for the future and an education for our children," Copeland said.
The Charleston museum will have a similar mission and can go a long way in expanding the reach of African American history as a must-see location in what has become a must-visit city for tourists worldwide.
And the museum will stand as a memorial particularly significant to African Americans.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that community members were invited by the museum to sign the "topper" beam. Before being placed, the beam was nearly covered in names.
One person's writing tells the story: “May God bless this place of education. Let it be guided by his hands to tell my ancestors’ and my story in TRUTH!”
