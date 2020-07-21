EDITORIAL: Museum will play key role in telling story

"Like most of the more than 35,000 museums in the U.S., African American museums preserve, collect, document and interpret our culture. However, these 200 museums (less than 1% of all museums in this country) also do more than that -- they present a narrative of an African American past that has been forgotten, overlooked, neglected, misinterpreted, whitewashed or erased from the history books. We tell our true histories -- both harsh and celebratory -- from our own perspectives, expanded by the research and discoveries of scholars and curators, many of them people of color."