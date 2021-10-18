EDITORIAL: Murdaugh saga raises S.C. legal system questions

Even the best system can’t stop a determined criminal from committing crimes.
But the unfolding Murdaugh saga — from the boat wreck that wasn’t properly investigated to the attempted suicide-insurance scam and now evidence of elaborate extortion schemes — has given even lawyers and judges an uneasy feeling about South Carolina’s legal system.
Is the rot confined to one community, one law firm, even one man? Or is this an exaggerated example of the sort of thing that happens throughout a state with an insular network of lawyers and judges — the overwhelming majority of whom attended the same law school, many of whom travel in the same social circles, particularly in smaller communities — where conspiracies can be easily hatched and nurtured?
A Columbia attorney put an exclamation point on that vague feeling of unease when he made an apparently unprecedented request for Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen to give a deposition in his lawsuit alleging that Alex Murdaugh conspired to steal millions of dollars in insurance money due the sons of his deceased housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.
Although Eric Bland said he believed Mullen had been misled when she apparently signed an order approving a $2.7 million insurance payment to Satterfield’s sons and $1.6 million in fees to attorney Cory Fleming, the request raised questions. Why, after recusing herself from the criminal case against Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul because of close ties to the family, did Mullen involve herself in the insurance matter? Or did she? Does she usually sign orders when no lawsuit has been filed? At best, that suggests a too-casual and trusting approach to her job. Do her orders frequently end up unfiled?
Bland withdrew his request a day later, saying he had been pressured to drop it, and besides, he had found enough other evidence against Murdaugh and Fleming that he no longer needed the judge’s testimony.
We hope that pressure came from lawyers who just don’t like the idea of breaking the tradition of judges speaking only through their court orders, and not from judges who erroneously believed they were protecting the integrity of our judicial system. Because the rest of us still need to hear from Judge Mullen, as the first of many steps to help clear up growing questions about what protections we have to ensure that lawyers are representing the interests of their clients and how we ensure that judges don’t allow their personal relationships with lawyers to cloud their judgment.
We take some comfort in how our criminal justice system has worked since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s murders turned the powerful Hampton County family’s saga into daily dinner table conversation in South Carolina and beyond: Alex Murdaugh’s law partners say they discovered he was cheating clients and the firm, and forced him to resign; the S.C. Supreme Court suspended his law license; SLED discovered the alleged conspiracy behind his shooting; Bland unearthed the unfiled legal order that showed the millions owed Satterfield’s sons, which might never have happened if not for all the publicity; and the high court suspended Fleming’s law license, even though he had agreed to give the sons his legal fees, along with payments to come from malpractice insurance.
The S.C. judiciary has some serious soul searching to do, and the Legislature has some serious questions to ask. That will not be quick or easy work, because there’s no obvious solution. At this point, we don’t really even know how big the problem is.
But we know it can only be resolved through the sort of transparency that our court system seems determined to guard against, with its secretive attorney and judicial disciplinary systems and the judicial code of silence.
This editorial is from The Post and Courier of Charleston via The Associated Press.