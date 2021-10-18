EDITORIAL: Murdaugh saga raises S.C. legal system questions

Bland withdrew his request a day later, saying he had been pressured to drop it, and besides, he had found enough other evidence against Murdaugh and Fleming that he no longer needed the judge’s testimony.

We hope that pressure came from lawyers who just don’t like the idea of breaking the tradition of judges speaking only through their court orders, and not from judges who erroneously believed they were protecting the integrity of our judicial system. Because the rest of us still need to hear from Judge Mullen, as the first of many steps to help clear up growing questions about what protections we have to ensure that lawyers are representing the interests of their clients and how we ensure that judges don’t allow their personal relationships with lawyers to cloud their judgment.