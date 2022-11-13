EDITORIAL: Mrs. Tisdale was a key player in Claflin progress

Claflin University’s homecoming week is underway. During the festivities, the university and community will pause on Friday at 11 a.m. for a service of remembrance for the late Claflin first lady Alice Carson Tisdale and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden in Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard. Mrs. Tisdale died in 2020. Following is an adaptation of a T&D editorial published in July of that year.

History records Dr. Henry N. Tisdale as the eighth president of Claflin University, which experienced unprecedented progress in his 25 years at the helm. A closer look shows that Dr. Tisdale not only surrounded himself with a quality team of administrators and educators, his life partner was a professional playing her own key role in moving the university forward.

Alice Carson Tisdale and her husband Dr. Tisdale were a team. They came to Claflin in 1995 as a team and retired as a team in 2019. On July 25, 2020, Claflin announced the death of Mrs. Tisdale.

The Tisdales began at Claflin with a shared vision of making the university one of the region’s and nation’s premier liberal arts institutions. By the measure of rankings alone, they were successful. The overall progress the university made -- from academics and research to infrastructure and athletics – was remarkable.

When Dr. and Mrs. Tisdale were named T&D People of the Year in 2013, the only time the Person of the Year honor has gone to two people, the Tisdales talked about their partnership.

Dr. Tisdale said the vision he articulated for the university when he became president was one he and his wife shared, but not one everyone on the campus initially embraced.

“I had a great experience as a student at Claflin, and I knew it was a great institution with a great legacy,” Dr. Tisdale said. “I am a great believer that the success of a university or an industry is predicated on a vision. It is very important that there be a vision and that it be a shared vision and that you have the courage to stick to that vision over time.

“The one person I could always count on in terms of sharing the vision was Alice. We both believe in developing leaders.”

Mrs. Tisdale said she and her husband always worked as a team.

“I think that was important — to share the vision and to work as a team. When I arrived at Claflin, there was no definition of what is the role of the first lady. I had to create my own space and my own place. And I just decided that I was just going to be me … I just spent a lot of time with students, I still do — an awful lot of time with students. We established the honors college,” Mrs. Tisdale said.

The honors college that Mrs. Tisdale directed was named by university trustees in her honor as the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College in 1996. It has a track record of success, producing the university’s first-ever Truman Scholar. Honors college students have been selected for the J. William Fulbright, Thomas R. Pickering, Gates Millennium and other national scholarships and awards.

Mrs. Tisdale did not come to Claflin without her own education credentials.

She previously taught middle-level education, including directing an at-risk program, for 21 years in the Smyrna School District in Smyrna, Delaware.

“That really prepared me for everything that I do, everything that I’ve done here at Claflin in terms of getting the honors college up and running, setting new standards for the program, overseeing activities and recruitment of the program,” she said in 2013.

Mrs. Tisdale’s role was broader than the honors college. She was proud of other initiatives: the annual Presidential Scholarship Gala, which recognizes and supports the university’s Presidential Scholars, and the parting ceremony, which features freshmen walking through an Arch of Confidence as they embark upon their college journey. And she was instrumental in the success of the First Lady's Hats and Gloves Scholarship Tea, which raises money for scholarships for Claflin students.

She was a worker outside the university, too. She served on the Governor’s Mansion and Lace House Commission and as a board member for The Oaks. She was past national president and secretary/treasurer of the National Association of African American Honors Programs and past board chair of the Orangeburg County Salvation Army and Orangeburg County Community of Character. She was also a member and co-founder/director of the “Praise Kids” children’s Christian Theater at Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Then-Gov. Nikki Haley honored Mrs. Tisdale with the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian award in the State of South Carolina, in 2014.

As the life of Alice Carson Tisdale is celebrated at Claflin and in Orangeburg, know that the Tisdales will forever be a team that loved the university to which they dedicated so much of their lives.

As Mrs. Tisdale said during the 20th anniversary year of the Tisdale administration: “It’s been a team effort. It didn’t begin at Claflin. We were involved as a team in Delaware. We shared why we were coming to Claflin.” It was “more than just a job, another position, and the only way we could ever explain picking up our children and our careers and moving to South Carolina … it was more than just our plan … “

Dr. Tisdale finished the sentence for his wife. “Let me say it. It was God’s plan. … God sent us to Claflin.”

And Mrs. Tisdale concluded: “We just stepped out on faith.”

Thank the Lord they did.