EDITORIAL: Mrs. Tisdale key player in progress

History records Dr. Henry N. Tisdale as the eighth president of Claflin University, which experienced unprecedented progress in his 25 years at the helm. A closer look shows that Dr. Tisdale not only surrounded himself with a quality team of administrators and educators, his life partner was a professional playing her own key role in moving the university forward.

Alice Carson Tisdale and her husband Dr. Tisdale were a team. They came to Claflin in 1995 as a team and retired as a team in 2019. On Saturday, Claflin announced Mrs. Tisdale has died.

The Tisdales began at Claflin with a shared vision of making the university one of the region’s and nation’s premier liberal arts institutions. By the measure of rankings alone, they were successful. The overall progress the university has made -- from academics and research to infrastructure and athletics -- has been remarkable.

When Dr. and Mrs. Tisdale were named T&D People of the Year in 2013, the only time the Person of the Year honor has gone to two people, the Tisdales talked about their partnership.

Dr. Tisdale said the vision he articulated for the university when he became president was one he and his wife shared, but not one everyone on the campus initially embraced.