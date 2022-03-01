EDITORIAL: ‘Mr. Calhoun County’ was giant leader

It’s hard to imagine Calhoun County government and Calhoun County in its totality without David Summers.

Calhoun may be a small county but it had a giant of a local leader who devoted half of his life to serving the people while at the helm of government.

Summers died Saturday, soon after announcing in January that he would relinquish the position of county council chairman, a post for which he was chosen in 1979 after being elected to council in 1978. His record as a local government leader is nothing short of amazing and in fact is a record. He was the longest-serving chairman of a county council in South Carolina, likely ever but definitely since records were kept beginning in 1969.

We say “ever” because elected county councils were not around in South Carolina until the Home Rule Act was passed in 1975. The act greatly expanded the authority of county government, allowing it to provide municipal-type services. It took away commissioners appointed by state lawmakers and replaced commissions with elected local leaders.

David Summers was a transitional figure in home rule. With Calhoun and Orangeburg counties the home of powerful state lawmakers Marion Gressette and Marshall Williams, he pushed ahead with the new order in which local government was to be in the hands of leaders elected to govern locally and not from Columbia.

And he did it his way.

Someone serving as long as Summers was known by many: critics, proponents, friends, rivals – just about everybody.

In reacting to the death of the longtime leader, Calhoun County officials hit the nail on the head in so many ways:

• Summers “was a giant in the community,” Calhoun state Rep. Russell Ott said. “Not much happened in Calhoun County that he wasn’t a part of.”

• New County Council Chairman James Haigler said Summers was an ambassador for Calhoun County across South Carolina. Because of Summers’ leadership, Calhoun is known across the state like the larger counties, and it avoided the financial difficulties other small counties faced.

Summers was conservative where he needed to be and liberal where he needed to be, Haigler said. “He left us fine and stable.”

• Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers called his second cousin “a dedicated person when it came to being on County Council.

“He loved Calhoun County and devoted countless hours to Calhoun County businesses and people. He was absolutely a great asset to Calhoun County.”

We have our recollections too. In our inquiries to Summers about the Freedom of Information Act as it pertained to council business, the chairman was never shy about saying he did not really agree with all provisions of the state law designed to ensure the public gets information about what its government is doing.

Unlike too many elected leaders claiming to cherish FOIA but doing too little to live up to its standards, Summers would meet requirements but openly state that local government should have the flexibility to operate more like a business than an open public forum.

Perhaps if all elected leaders had the integrity of a David Summers, the public would not have to worry if leaders could do more business behind closed doors. But he acknowledged that was not how it was to be – and he led county government in a way that will make him a model of service for generations.

We affectionately called Summers Calhoun’s “King David.” The better way to remember him and his contributions is embodied in the words of County Administrator John McLaughlin:

“He was definitely Mr. Calhoun County.”

