EDITORIAL: Move ahead but look back at ’20 election

The violence perpetrated by a few has again overshadowed the message of the many.

The riot damaging the U.S. Capitol and leaving five people dead that grew from a massive protest in Washington over the 2020 election was despicable, as is ongoing violence in American cities aimed at government institutions and officials, and private businesses.

Those perpetrating violence hijack the cause of protesters to commit criminal acts – and they should pay for their crimes.

Forgotten amid the violence are legitimate messages. In the case of the pro-Donald Trump protesters in Washington this past week, these primarily were people believing the 2020 election that resulted in Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. And as much as most if not all of them realize that President Trump will not be installed as president on Jan. 20, they want action to restore their faith in the American electoral system.

It would be a mistake not to take such electoral concerns as a call to action – not by protesting but by pushing elected leaders to act.