EDITORIAL: Move ahead but look back at ’20 election

The violence perpetrated by a few has again overshadowed the message of the many.
The riot damaging the U.S. Capitol and leaving five people dead that grew from a massive protest in Washington over the 2020 election was despicable, as is ongoing violence in American cities aimed at government institutions and officials, and private businesses.
Those perpetrating violence hijack the cause of protesters to commit criminal acts – and they should pay for their crimes.
Forgotten amid the violence are legitimate messages. In the case of the pro-Donald Trump protesters in Washington this past week, these primarily were people believing the 2020 election that resulted in Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. And as much as most if not all of them realize that President Trump will not be installed as president on Jan. 20, they want action to restore their faith in the American electoral system.
It would be a mistake not to take such electoral concerns as a call to action – not by protesting but by pushing elected leaders to act.
South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott made clear before confirmation of the Electoral College victory for Biden that he would not join some of his GOP colleagues in objecting to the outcome. He said he could see no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election certified by the states. But Scott is proposing a way for concerns about election irregularities to be addressed ahead of future voting.
He has introduced a bill to establish the 2020 Bipartisan Advisory Committee charged with examining the integrity of the November election and making recommendations to state legislatures to improve the security, integrity and administration of federal elections.
“The beauty of the American experiment is the ability to freely question our processes and build upon lessons learned. We cannot move forward without looking back and scrutinizing the issues that led to millions of Americans losing trust in our election system,” Scott said. “While every election has a modicum of fraud, the circumstances around the pandemic led multiple states to make rushed and perhaps ill-planned changes to their election systems weeks ahead of the presidential election. Simply put, Congress needs to act in a bipartisan fashion to examine the missteps — intentional or not — made this year in state legislatures across the country.”
The committee would be composed of 18 members: nine appointed by the Republican Senate leader in consultation with the House minority leader and nine appointed by the speaker of the House in consultation with the Democratic Senate leader.
The committee would study:
- The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the election.
- The election practices adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Practices regarding mail-in ballots, absentee ballots and vote-by-mail procedures.
- Practices that would have allowed improper or fraudulent voter registration or votes.
- The scope of any improper or fraudulent voter registration or votes.
- Practices that would bolster public confidence in the integrity of future general elections.
The result would be two reports, an initial one including precinct-by-precinct data highlighting any improper and fraudulent voter registrations and improper and fraudulent votes that were cast in the 2020 election.
The final report would include recommendations on best practices that each level of local and state government should adopt for administering elections for federal office during a pandemic and other national emergencies; mitigating fraud and increasing the integrity and security of mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, and vote-by-mail procedures; and preventing improper or fraudulent votes from being cast and stop improper voters from being registered.
The Scott plan can do more than produce reports if the events of this past week are the wakeup call that pushes Democrats and Republicans in Congress to take the lead in finding common ground. The more each party plays to the extremes, the more extremism the nation will get.
We’ve written previously that a closely divided government affords the opportunity for those in the middle to hold some sway again. On the vital matter of election integrity, Scott is making a common-sense proposal to do the research and determine solutions from the results.