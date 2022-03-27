EDITORIAL: Most dangerous world situation since Cuba crisis

Those saying these are the most dangerous times for the world since the Cuban Missile Crisis more than a half-century ago are not exaggerating.

Russia, complete with its nuclear arsenal, has decided to throw out European and world order with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. In doing say, Vladimir

Putin has pretty much dared NATA and the west to do something about it, continually referencing its nuclear arsenal.

It’s hard to see the end being pretty.

Russia is determined to subjugate the Ukrainian people, but that is proving anything but a certainty for Putin. The month-old invasion appears to be stalled and western estimates are that Russia has lost from 7,000 to 15,000 soldiers. And if soldiers move into urban combat, the losses will grow.

So Putin has resorted to attacking cities and their civilians with missiles and bombs. Civilian casualties are growing and likely will soar as Putin uses more and more weaponry.

He claims a willingness to negotiate but only if the Russian-occupied Crimea and two other breakaway areas of Ukraine are divorced from that country, and if Ukraine pledges neutrality with no affiliation with NATO. It’s hard to see Ukrainians agreeing to such as they are being killed in wholesale fashion and with their country being destroyed.

Whether Putin would stop with Ukraine is unknown, but the fact is Russian military action threatens other nearby countries that NATO is pledged to protect. It would not take but one provocative action or even a mistake to launch a wider war.

And with President Joe Biden and others referencing Putin as a “war criminal” and a “thug,” the changes of getting the egotistical Russian leader to any kind of real bargaining position grow worse by the day.

The more desperate Putin gets, the more dangerous the situation. The Russians may not be above using battlefield nuclear weapons – or chemical and biological weapons.

So how might this crisis end short of World War III?

There are now five ways that the aggression in Ukraine can end, according to Paul Poast, a professor of foreign policy and war at the University of Chicago. He told The Atlantic magazine those five are:

• A disastrous quagmire or retreat for Russia.

• Violent regime change in Kyiv.

• The full conquest of Ukraine.

• The beginning of a new Russian empire.

• A chaotic stumble into something like World War III.

And Poast has a warning: “ … What makes a war between the great powers more likely than it’s been in 80 years — is that Putin might feel at some point like his back is against the wall and he has no other options, so he lashes out in desperation. In our discipline, we call this ‘gambling for resurrection.’ You’re worried you are going to be deposed, and the only way to save yourself is to take a high-risk gamble. Otto von Bismarck in the 19th century called it ‘committing suicide for fear of death.’”

Dangerous times call for brave and reasonable people to keep their heads and avoid overreaction. As in times past, mistakes can lead to great wars. The danger now is the war could truly be the “war to end all wars.”

