EDITORIAL: Most Americans not on extremes of abortion issue

The extremes dominate the national debate over abortion. Those favoring abortion rights argue there should be no limit on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy at any time. Those opposed contend life begins at conception and any abortion amounts to killing a child.

The battle over abortion is now front and center as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case. According to a leaked draft of a majority court opinion in the case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization obtained by Politico, a court majority states the Constitution provides no right to abortion and the Roe ruling legalizing it was wrong.

Importantly, though the Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document, it stressed the draft is “not the court’s final position.”

And it should not be treated as final. Chief Justice John Roberts still has work to do with the court, and despite the fact that a ruling against Roe could come down without his approval, the long-standing belief is that Roberts sees compromise as the best national solution on abortion.

Compromise would not eliminate Roe vs. Wade, primarily meaning abortion would be allowed in the first trimester of pregnancy. States would have the right to put limits on abortion and even outlaw it in the second and third trimesters.

South Carolina at present is among states that has laws limiting abortion but is not among those in which laws outlawing all abortions would automatically kick in if Roe vs. Wade is struck down.

Under South Carolina law, an abortion can’t be performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless there are serious health concerns or the pregnancy is placing the patient in danger. The patient must also get an ultrasound and consult with a medical care provider 24 hours ahead of time.

Polls show Americans favor a compromise approach, allowing abortion but not without limits:

A CNN survey found a 59% majority want their state to have laws that are “more permissive than restrictive” on abortion if Roe goes away, while only 20% want their state to ban abortion entirely. Another 20% want it to be restricted but not banned.

An Associated Press/NORC poll found 87% support abortion when the woman’s life is in danger, 84% support exceptions in the case of rape or incest and 74% support abortion if the child would be born with a life-threatening illness.

Support drops off markedly for abortion later in pregnancy, with AP/NORC finding 61% believe abortion should be legal during the first trimester, but only 34% in the second trimester and 19% in the third.

With states on both sides of the abortion debate already making bold predictions on what they will do if the Supreme Court does strike down Roe, the marked divisions among Americans are likely to grow more intense. What should happen in Washington and state capitals is a cooling of the rhetoric. Give the court time to determine in a final ruling how far it can and will go in sanctioning abortion or stating that limits on it are not illegal if approved by a state.

