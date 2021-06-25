EDITORIAL: Mosquitoes another threat of the season

The American Mosquito Control Association recommends three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away:

• Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week.

• Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered product that contains a repellent such as catnip oil, citronella/citronella oil, DEET, IR 3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, 2-undecanone, or permethrin-treated clothing. With all repellents, be sure to follow product label instructions.

Local governments also play a key role in protecting residents through mosquito control and cleanup efforts that eliminate mosquito breeding habitats. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a bottle cap of water. Get rid of standing water that can regularly accumulate in buckets, flowerpots, grill covers, tires, trashcan lids, outdoor toys, and other yard decorations or debris.

Pet and livestock owners should take steps to protect their animals. Last year, from June 24-Dec. 4, DHEC detected eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus in 17 horses in 10 counties, 13 of which occurred in the summer. Vaccines can be effective in protecting horses against EEE and West Nile. Pet and livestock owners should consult with their veterinarian.

Despite being pro-active against mosquitoes, staying inside during the peak mosquito-biting times of dusk and dawn is the primary way people can reduce their chances of being bitten. And if you go outside during those hours, wearing long pants and long shirts (yes, even in the heat) is your best bet against the bite.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0