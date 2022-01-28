EDITORIAL: More ways to bring you local news

The Times and Democrat in 2021 marked 140 years since the first edition of the newspaper was published on Sept. 29, 1881. Our coverage focused much on the history of The T&D and its transformation over the years.

For nearly 20 years, The T&D has been part of Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded media company that publishes 75 daily newspapers in 26 states, and more than 350 weekly, classified and specialty publications. Lee Enterprises was founded in 1890 by Alfred Wilson Lee and is based in Davenport, Iowa.

The two decades in Lee have brought changes in technology that revolutionized The T&D’s ability to reach audiences. We are today a complete digital agency, providing audience solutions that go far beyond the traditional newspaper. While still printing on our press in Orangeburg the print edition seven days a week, The Times and Democrat through its website TheTandD.com, but more importantly through its Amplified Digital Agency and the resources in Lee Enterprises, can now reach bigger audiences and highly specific targeted audiences. Video has expanded audience engagement, and breaking news is pushed out of The T&D newsroom all day every day.

Here’s why we are telling you about the anniversary and the newspaper this January:

Not too many years back, the newspaper’s primary way of bringing you information was the printed product. Before the digital age, The T&D was on the cutting edge of technology with the printed product, from designing pages on the computer to our printing process.

And the printed newspaper went out every day, often in some of the most difficult times. Distribution was vital, particularly amid a disaster the likes of Hurricane Hugo in 1989. We have stated often since then that the newspaper is a welcome sign of normalcy in situations when power and other norms are anything by normal.

The recent threats of winter weather in our locale were reminders again that the printed newspaper is important but not in the same way as before and after a Hurricane Hugo. Today the newspaper’s website and social media platforms give us the opportunity to bring the audience news on an around-the-clock basis. You don’t have to wait for the morning printed paper to get updates. And you can get a wealth of additional content that cannot be folded into the printed paper.

You’ve seen The Times and Democrat’s promotions in the print and online editions urging you to sign on as a member to get all that the newspaper has to offer. We’ve offered specials and unique benefits. We’ve told you how important it is in keeping the community informed that local journalism not only survive but prosper. Your support for the work that local reporters do is vital.

Some say newspapers won’t be around eventually in the information age. They are wrong. Amid an explosion of information available from so many sources today, there will continue to be a need for local journalists devoted to gathering credible local news. The way that news is presented continues to evolve, but it is important to people no matter how they receive the news.

You can subscribe to The Times and Democrat and TheTandD.com by calling 803-533-516-6107 or by visiting our website and clicking on “Become a member.”

