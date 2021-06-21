EDITORIAL: More time on Real ID, but do it now

South Carolina residents will be needing Real ID Act-compliant licenses to fly on airplanes, enter federal buildings or go into military bases. It is only because of the pandemic that the requirement is not in effect now.

In March 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal Real ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But with agencies such as the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles having had limited and/or altered operations for a large time during 2020 and into 2021, 3-1/2 months is a short time to get millions signed up for Read ID. It’s the same situation in other states.

Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas has announced that DHS is extending the Real ID full-enforcement date by 19 months to May 3, 2023, due to circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Protecting the health, safety and security of our communities is our top priority,” Mayorkas said. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the Real ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card.”