EDITORIAL: More, not fewer, school resource officers needed

The focus is on how to protect schools. The massacre in Texas this past week has left Americans again searching for answers.

As we stated a week ago, mass shootings have no one overriding common characteristic beyond violence. As much as politicians blame hatred, white supremacy, lack of gun control, poor mental health intervention and other factors, each shooting is different. And while we do not profess to have all the answers on how to prevent future such horrors, we are confident in saying that the call over recent years to remove police officers (known as resource officers) from schools is as bad an approach as "defund the police."

Writing for the ACLU, youth policy counsel Kendrick Washington and policy advocacy intern Tori Hazelton stated in May 2021: "As the national discourse around policing grows, it is imperative that the conversation include a frank and open discussion about school resource officers (SROs) and explore the question: Do we need police in schools? SROs ... are commissioned law enforcement officers with sworn authority to make arrests, deployed under the auspices of a need for community-oriented policing in K-12 school districts. While SROs first began appearing in schools nearly 40 years ago, they proliferated during the 1990s after the shooting at Columbine and continued to increase after more recent tragic events such as Sandy Hook and Parkland. Fueled by a 24-hour news cycle and social media, the idea that our youth are more incorrigible, more criminal, and more violent has intensified the cries for police presence in schools. The truth of the matter is that mass shootings at schools are very rare, and SROs do not prevent or stop them. In fact, research shows that the presence of SROs is detrimental to the welfare of our children, leading to the increased criminalization of youth for child-like behaviors."

Whether school resource officers have stopped shootings in progress can be quantified, but more difficult to measure is how many incidents of all types, including shootings, have been prevented by their presence alone.

The Orangeburg County School District recently extended its ties with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office to have resource officers in eight schools: Howard Middle School, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Edisto High School, Carver-Edisto Middle School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, Branchville High School, Bethune-Bowman High School and Lake Marion High School.

Realistically, a resource officer is warranted in every school. Young students need exposure to police officers as much as do older ones, and security is every bit as important in elementary schools as any other.

As stated by Jason Neidig, a school resource officer at Aberdeen Middle School in Aberdeen, Maryland, in an article at today.com, the focus of his job is two-fold: "The number one priority in the school is the safety and protection of the students and staff. That’s the reason, the number one reason, that school resource officers are in the school. The second part of that is building those relationships with ... students."

