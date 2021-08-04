EDITORIAL: More federal dollars mean more inflation

President Joe Biden is telling Americans not to worry about inflation in the face of massive spending by the federal government, with the promise of still more to come. But everyone buying gas, groceries and just about anything else knows prices are up, and there are voices sounding warnings that the country could be heading down the road to 1970s-style inflation.

At a press conference earlier this month, Biden argued that his latest plan — a dual measure that would spend on both infrastructure and broader domestic policy — will generate new jobs and new federal revenue while leading to lower consumer prices.

“My Build Back Better plan will be a force for achieving low prices for Americans looking ahead,” the president said, arguing that it “will enhance our productivity — raising wages without raising prices.”

“That won’t increase inflation,” he claimed. “It will take the pressure off of inflation, give a boost to our workforce, which leads to lower prices in the years ahead.”

The Biden plan includes spending to repair roads and bridges, transit projects, school buildings and hospitals, as well as outlays for green energy spending and domestic manufacturing.