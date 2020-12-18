EDITORIAL: More alcohol: Roadways no place for it

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, people are drinking more.

TOP Data analyzed consumer tracking data of visits to liquor stores, online beer shopping data and a 1,000-person survey.

Online sales of alcohol are 262% higher than last year and alcohol consumption among Americans ages 30-59 has gone up by 19% since the pandemic reached the U.S. There also is a 41% increase in instances of women drinking four drinks or more a day.

The health impacts are certain to be real but are likely won’t be as quickly known as some other measures of problems caused by more drinking. One is the stability of relationships.

American Addiction Centers, a leading substance addiction resource provider, carried out a poll (3,400) that found almost one in five (16%) of South Carolina relationships that broke down since the start of the pandemic cited alcohol as the significant factor.

In addition:

• 1 in 5 admit to keeping drinking a secret from their partner during the lockdown.

• 25% of couples admit they argue when they have been drinking.