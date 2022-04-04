EDITORIAL: Miles to go on transgender sports issues

Beyond the debates about gender identity and the rights of transgender individuals is the issue of how to keep women’s sports fair. Yes, fair.

When a biologically male transgender athlete competes against women in sports from the high school to collegiate levels, is the commitment our government and society has made to women’s sports being carried forward? We think not.

This is complex and is tied to the individual rights our country guarantees for all people. Legislation must be well thought out.

Around the country, state lawmakers are taking action, banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports. Most recently, GOP lawmakers in Utah pushed through such a ban, overriding a veto and joining 11 other states with similar laws.

A veto letter from Gov. Spencer Cox drew national attention with a poignant argument that such laws target vulnerable transgender kids already at high suicide risk.

Leaders in conservative Utah say they need the law to protect women’s sports. The lawmakers argue that more transgender athletes with possible physical advantages could eventually dominate the field and change the nature of women’s sports without legal intervention.

A number of South Carolina lawmakers agree.

After nearly two years of work, supporters of a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls' and women's sports in South Carolina high schools and public colleges have gotten a proposal out of committee in the Senate.

But the bill as written — especially including colleges and private schools — doesn't appear to have enthusiastic support among Republicans in the Senate Education Committee, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The bill would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

But as in Utah with its professional sports franchises and college athletics, in South Carolina there is uncertainty as to what such a law could mean for the state being host to major sporting events such as college basketball regionals. Pro leagues and the NCAA could pull out, citing discrimination.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree, a Republican, sounded caution: “This bill here is not ready for prime time. It’s just not ready. We don’t have an idea how the universities are going to be affected. We don't have any idea how the private schools are going to be affected.”

For that reason, Hembree is not in favor of rushing this legislation as the General Assembly moves toward its 2022 session conclusion.

“When you have problems like this, going to the floor with two weeks left, you’re writing your own obituary in my view," Hembree said via AP.

From a veteran conservative lawmaker, that is advice worth heeding.

There are miles to go in sorting out how the country is going to balance the rights of transgender individuals with the long-standing priorities of fairness in men’s and women’s sports.

Biological men are not to compete in women’s sports. That is a standard. How do changes in how society defines men and women affect the standard?

As much as we do not have the answer in an evolving circumstance, lawmakers in South Carolina and elsewhere should be cautious in approving legislation that may or may not affectively address the issues.

