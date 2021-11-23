EDITORIAL: Miles to go in the battle vs. robocalls

If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it's a robocall.

If you’re getting a lot of robocalls trying to sell you something, odds are the calls are illegal. Many are also probably scams.

Seniors are primary targets for fraudsters, accounting for 38% of scams. Estimates are that 5 million cases of elder fraud annually result in $27.4 billion in losses.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has been among those combating robocalls, taking part in a nationwide public awareness campaign. The social media effort is part of “Operation Call it Quits,” a joint crackdown on robocalls by the Federal Trade Commission.

There is also the TRACED Act, a 2019 law that requires phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks. This caller ID authentication technology helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources. Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021.

The technology has helped.

Because it prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29% since June as the phone industry continues to put STIR/SHAKEN into effect.

But that is not stopping the efforts of fraudsters.

Robocallers are now successfully evading caller ID authentication by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities. They typically do this by providing false identifying information to, or otherwise shielding their identities from, the companies that have access to legitimate numbers.

Wilson and other attorneys general have written to the FCC in support of the agency's proposals to implement a more thorough application, review and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require these companies to verify their customers’ identities to help keep the numbers from being sold, leased or rented to illegal robocallers. This includes limiting the use of both temporary phone numbers for trial customers and untraceable payment mechanisms.

“When we get a call, we need to know it is a real call and not a bogus call or caller,” Wilson said. “We need the FCC to take action so you will know that the number that shows up on your phone is actually the number of the person calling you.”

Yet no one expects robocalls to go away completely. So it remains important that people are aware that the calls are schemes. Here are ways consumers can avoid becoming victims:

• Hang up the phone. Don't press one to speak to a live operator. And don't press any other number to get off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

• Look out for calls and messages pretending to be from well-known organizations like the IRS. Fraudsters may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information. Never give private information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

• No legitimate business/agency will ask for unusual forms of payment. Unusual forms of payment include gift card, cryptocurrency or wire transfer. Scammers like these forms of payment because they are difficult to trace and you’ll likely never see that money again. No matter why the person says they need it, this is a big red flag.

• Report the call to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 844-835-5322 or by visiting www.consumer.sc.gov, then clicking Report a Scam.

